Chelsea Table + Stage: New York's New Hotspot

Leaning heavily on a fairy-tale aesthetic, "Dating & New York" opens with old-fashioned credits (actors listed alongside their character names), New York landmarks rendered in dreamy pastels, and, literally, "Once Upon a Time" across the screen. A narrator (Jerry Ferrara from "Entourage") with an amused ironic voice starts the story, describing "two millennials cursed with the paradox of choice." Considering the film as a whole, "cursed" is way too strong a descriptor. Nobody seems cursed in "Dating & New York." No one has enough of an inner life, first of all, to allow themselves to feel "cursed" about anything. Maybe this is supposed to be a comment on "millennials" (there's a whole scene having to do with refusing to limit yourself to one ice cream flavor), or on the swipe-right form of "dating." "Dating & New York," from first-time feature director Jonah Feingold, who also wrote the script, is a mixed bag. The script is often very witty, peppered with sharp observations and two very entertaining performances, but there are underlying problems the movie cannot overcome.

