Fedrick , James Terry - (1 count) Indecent Exposure (M-1) and 2 additional charges

On September 14, 2021 at 7:45pm, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Washington Street for a report of a male exposing himself. The victim positively identified James Fedrick, a 56-year-old black male from West Chester, Pennsylvania, as the subject that was exposing himself to her. As a result, Fedrick was taken into custody and transported to West Chester Police Department where he was processed and later transported to Chester County Prison for arraignment.