'The Morning Show﻿' director teases season 2: "It's about identity"

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long hiatus, due in large part to the pandemic, The Morning Show returns for season two this Friday. The critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning Apple TV+ drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, launched two years ago and goes behind the scenes of a network morning news program rocked by a sexual misconduct scandal. While the first season had its own themes, director and executive producer Mimi Leder tells ABC Audio season two adds a lot more on top.

