Taylor, Justin - (18) 2701 (a)(1) Simple Assault (M2) and (18) 2709 (a)(1) Harassment (S)
UPDATE (9-15-2021): On Monday, September 13, 2021, Justin TAYLOR turned himself into the Slate Belt Regional Police Department. J. TAYLOR was arraigned before a Magisterial District Judge and released. Warrant Details. Date Issued: Saturday September 4th, 2021. Issuing Authority: MDJ-03-2-09 Honorable Jacqueline M. Taschner. Holding Department: Slate Belt Regional Police...northampton.crimewatchpa.com
