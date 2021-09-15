CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Taylor, Justin - (18) 2701 (a)(1) Simple Assault (M2) and (18) 2709 (a)(1) Harassment (S)

crimewatchpa.com
 5 days ago

UPDATE (9-15-2021): On Monday, September 13, 2021, Justin TAYLOR turned himself into the Slate Belt Regional Police Department. J. TAYLOR was arraigned before a Magisterial District Judge and released. Warrant Details. Date Issued: Saturday September 4th, 2021. Issuing Authority: MDJ-03-2-09 Honorable Jacqueline M. Taschner. Holding Department: Slate Belt Regional Police...

northampton.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Nattress, Raymond Douglas - (18) 2701 (a)(1) Simple Assault and 1 additional charge

On August 12, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Raymond D. Nattress was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On July 22, 2021 the Lower Allen Township Police Department was contacted by a counselor who reported on-going domestic abuse. During the course of the investigation, a video and a photograph was discovered of Raymond Nattress abusing the victim. A specific photograph of the victim from July 8, 2021 showed her with a bruise on the bridge of her nose.
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

(7) Counts Simple Assault

Catawissa Borough Police Department is searching for 31-year-old James S. CALIGIURI who is wanted on charges for Domestic Violence and Child Abuse that occurred in July 2021. The victim reported that she had been strangled, kicked and punched by CALIGIURI as well as her 3-year-old child of which... Strangulation -...
CATAWISSA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Mitchell, Jake Robert - Simple Assault - Domestic Violence (M2) and Harassment (S)

At approximately 2354 hours, on 09/09/2021, the Palmyra Borough Police Department was dispatched to 812 South College Street, Apartment #5, Palmyra, PA, 17078, for a report of a domestic dispute. Upon arrival officers determined that an argument started between the victim and the Defendant, Jake Robert Mitchell, over a television show. Mitchell did punch the victim in the area of his right eye. The victim's right eye sustained a cut and noticeable swelling. Mitchell was taken into custody and transported to Lebanon Central Booking (for arraignment) after a criminal complaint was prepared. Mitchell is charged with Simple Assault - Domestic Violence (Misdemeanor 2) and Harassment (Summary).
PALMYRA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

CC 2701 A1 Simple Assault (M1)

On 07/13/2021 the City of Bradford Police Department took a report of both sexual assault and physical assault of a juvenile female child less than 13 yrs of age. These assaults allegedly had occurred within the City of Bradford over a long period spanning nearly 3yrs. The investigation has been...
BRADFORD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Simple Assault#Domestic Violence#Police#Issuing Authority
crimewatchpa.com

Hineline, Cody Roger - 18 2701 A1 Simple Assault (M2) and 2 additional charges

On Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 11:48PM, Slate Belt Regional Police Officers were dispatched by County Communications to respond to the 100 Blk. of S. Westbrook Avenue in the Borough of Pen Argyl in reference to a "fight in progress." Slate Belt Regional Police Officers made contact with the victim, who related that Cody R. HINELINE forcibly opened the victim's driver side door and physically removed him from the vehicle ripping his shirt. C. HINELINE then repeatedly punched the victim in the face causing bodily injury to the victim. Charges against C. HINELINE were filed.
PEN ARGYL, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Turko, Marlee Joy - 18 2701 A1 Simple Assault (M2) and 2 additional charges

UPDATE: On Thursday, September 16, 2021, Marlee TURKO turned herself into the Slate Belt Regional Police Department. M. TURKO was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Zito and released on $5,000 unsecured bail. Warrant Details. Date Issued: Wednesday September 15th, 2021. Issuing Authority: MDJ-03-3-03 Holding Department: Slate Belt Regional Police Department.
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Strangulation - Applying pressure to Throat or Neck

Caligiuri, James Sergey - Strangulation - Applying pressure to Throat or Neck and 4 additional charges. Catawissa Borough Police Department is searching for 31-year-old James S. CALIGIURI who is wanted on charges for Domestic Violence and Child Abuse that occurred in July 2021. The victim reported that she had been strangled, kicked and punched by CALIGIURI as well as her 3-year-old child of which...
CATAWISSA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

& (1 count) Harassment (S)

MARSHBURN, JUSTIN - (1 Count Strangulation) and 2 additional charges. On September 12, 2021, the Middlesex Township Police Department responded to a report of a domestic in the 1100 block of the Harrisburg Pike. Officer's investigated the incident involving a victim that was physically assaulted and strangled by Justin Marshburn. Marshburn left the scene prior to...
BERWICK, PA
crimewatchpa.com

18 5503 A1 Disorderly Conduct (S)

Waldron, Kayla Marie - 18 2701 A1 Simple Assault (M2) and 2 additional charges. IF YOU KNOW THE WHEREABOUTS OF KAYLA WALDRON, PLEASE CALL THE SLATE BELT REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 610-759-8517. On Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 11:48PM, Slate Belt Regional Police Officers were dispatched by County Communications to respond to the 100 Blk. of S. Westbrook Avenue in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

McCarraher, Mark Lee - Terroristic Threats and 2 additional charges

The East Earl Township Police Department arrested Mark L. McCarraher of Reinholds. On September 8, 2021 at around 7:35 PM, officers responded to a neighborhood disturbance in the 100 block of Musser Road. It is alleged that during the disturbance, an intoxicated McCarraher made threats to assault another person. Also at the time, McCarraher, while intoxicated, was responsible for the care of several children under the age of 6.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Caligiuri, James Sergey - Strangulation - Applying pressure to Throat or Neck and 4 additional charges

Catawissa Borough Police Department is searching for 31-year-old James S. CALIGIURI who is wanted on charges for Domestic Violence and Child Abuse that occurred in July 2021. The victim reported that she had been strangled, kicked and punched by CALIGIURI as well as her 3-year-old child of which CALIGIURI is the father. The child was hit so hard on multiple occasions that it left marks on the child’s body.
CATAWISSA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Potts, Aaron - Simple Assault and 9 additional charges

The Highspire Borough Police Department arrested Potts, Aaron on Saturday September 18th, 2021. An arrest warrant for Aaron Potts, was issued on 9/15/2021, as a result of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm, which occurred in a home in the 300 Block of Market Street, today, 9/15/2021, at 10:45 AM. Potts is accused of knocking the victim to the ground, grabbing the victim by the throat, and pointing a gun at the victim. Potts left the home prior to officers arriving. The victim informed a 9-1-1 dispatcher, that she observed Potts driving by the house several times. Officers located the vehicle nearby and activated their audible and visual signals in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop. Potts failed to yield for police and led officers in a high speed, two mile pursuit, before police lost sight of the vehicle in Lower Swatara Township. If you have any information on the location of Potts, please submit a tip below or contact police at 717-558-6900.
HIGHSPIRE, PA
crimewatchpa.com

(1 count) Indecent Exposure (M-1)

Fedrick , James Terry - (1 count) Indecent Exposure (M-1) and 2 additional charges. On September 14, 2021 at 7:45pm, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Washington Street for a report of a male exposing himself. The victim positively identified James Fedrick, a 56-year-old black male from West Chester, Pennsylvania, as the subject that was exposing himself to her. As a...
WEST CHESTER, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Jackson, Melanie - Simple Assault and 2 additional charges

On September 1st, officers were called to a business on S Bellevue Ave for a dispute between a Lyft driver and a customer, ID'd as Melanie Jackson. The victim reported that the passenger, Jackson, refused to wear a mask in his vehicle after multiple requests to do so. Using profanity, Jackson told the victim to take her to work and refused to get out of the vehicle after the victim cancelled the Lyft trip. When the victim opened the door and requested that Jackson get out of the vehicle, Jackson then sprayed the victim with mace and walked away. Melanie Jackson will be sent a summons to appear in court.
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Wilkins, Tricia D. - CC 4914 A False Identification

On September 15th, 2021 at approximately 1815 hrs, City of Bradford Police searched 317 Jackson Avenue for a wanted fugitive Tricia D. Wilkins. Officers located Wilkins hiding under a bed inside the residence. Wilkins was arraigned on the warrant she had for False Identification to Law Enforcement Officers. Magistrate Engman arraigned Wilkins and she was remanded to McKean County Jail on $5,000 cash bail. Preliminary hearings are set in the matter.
BRADFORD, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Fedrick , James Terry - (1 count) Indecent Exposure (M-1) and 2 additional charges

On September 14, 2021 at 7:45pm, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Washington Street for a report of a male exposing himself. The victim positively identified James Fedrick, a 56-year-old black male from West Chester, Pennsylvania, as the subject that was exposing himself to her. As a result, Fedrick was taken into custody and transported to West Chester Police Department where he was processed and later transported to Chester County Prison for arraignment.
WEST CHESTER, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Domestic violence Assault/Harassment

On Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 2348 HRS, 21 year old Isaac GARCIA repeatedly struck an 18 year old female multiple times then fled when police approached. Charges of Domestic violence Assault (M2) and two counts of Harassment (Summ) were filed requesting a warrant of arrest. Anyone with... All site...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Driver Rapes Minor Runaway Girl On The Pretext Of Giving Her Work

A 32-year-old driver has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl he picked up from outside a railway station in New Delhi, India. The girl had eloped with her boyfriend, who is also a minor, to New Delhi in order to secretly get married. The duo had reached the nation’s capital from the eastern Indian state of Bihar, and was in search of work.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy