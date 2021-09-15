Did You Know? Smoke Alarms Don’t Last Forever
When is the last time you replaced your smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms? Smoke and CO alarms are critical elements of home safety. Yet, many people overlook replacing their batteries — or even the alarms themselves. Fire safety experts have linked the incidence of fatal fires to the absence of alarms. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), three out of every five home fire deaths occur in homes without properly working smoke alarms, or no alarms at all.webbweekly.com
Comments / 0