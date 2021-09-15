Did You Know? Smoke Alarms Don’t Last Forever

New homeowners often see their homes as blank canvasses. Looking at a home as a blank canvas is typically associated with its interior, but it also can apply to landscaping. Homes are empty of furniture and decorative items like photos and art on the walls when new homeowners move in. That makes it easy to see the interior of a home as a blank canvas. But that’s not always so easy in the garden or the yard, where brush, overgrown plants or trees and other eyesores might have been left behind by the previous owners. A landscape must be cleared out before it can be seen as a blank canvas. Though clearing land may seem like a straightforward process, no one knows what lies beneath overgrowth or neglected areas of a yard or garden. Do-it-yourselfers can typically clear land on their own, but some safety strategies should be kept in mind to ensure the process goes smoothly.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO