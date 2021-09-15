CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did You Know? Smoke Alarms Don’t Last Forever

By Family Features
Cover picture for the articleWhen is the last time you replaced your smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms? Smoke and CO alarms are critical elements of home safety. Yet, many people overlook replacing their batteries — or even the alarms themselves. Fire safety experts have linked the incidence of fatal fires to the absence of alarms. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), three out of every five home fire deaths occur in homes without properly working smoke alarms, or no alarms at all.

