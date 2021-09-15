Goldman Sachs names Denis Coleman as chief financial officer

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on Tuesday named Denis P. Coleman III as chief financial officer, effective Jan. 1. Coleman will hold the title of deputy chief financial officer, effective immediately, through the end of the year. Coleman will take over for Stephen M. Scherr, who worked for Goldman Sachs for nearly 30 years, and spent the past three years as CFO. Scherr will become a senior director after he retires at the end of the year. Coleman has worked for Goldman Sachs since 1996, serving as co-head of the global financing group in its investment banking unit for the...

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO