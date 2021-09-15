CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldman Sachs names Denis Coleman as chief financial officer

By Reporter Carmella Haswell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoldman Sachs names Denis Coleman as chief financial officer. Goldman Sachs announces that the co-head of the global financial group, Denis Coleman, will become chief financial officer of the firm effective from 1 January 2022. The news comes as former chief financial officer Stephen Scherr, who held the position for...

Goldman Sachs names 25-year insider as CFO

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on Tuesday named Denis P. Coleman III as chief financial officer, effective Jan. 1. Coleman will hold the title of deputy chief financial officer, effective immediately, through the end of the year. Coleman will take over for Stephen M. Scherr, who worked for Goldman Sachs for nearly 30 years, and spent the past three years as CFO. Scherr will become a senior director after he retires at the end of the year. Coleman has worked for Goldman Sachs since 1996, serving as co-head of the global financing group in its investment banking unit for the...
BUSINESS
