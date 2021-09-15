CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lily Rose Breaks New Ground on Seven Song Project, Stronger Than I Am, Available Everywhere Friday, Oct. 1

By Press Release
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. – Big Loud Records / Back Blocks Music and Republic Records innovative new artist Lily Rose showcases her distinct vocals and vulnerable storytelling on new project, STRONGER THAN I AM, due Friday, Oct. 1. Already notching 75M global career streams and stout critical acclaim, Rose will drop title track “Stronger Than I Am” on Friday, Sept. 17, delivering her new project less than a year after blazing onto the Country scene.

