CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

That is what NIL was intended to be but not the reality. Wealthy boosters

By ClaytonCav Joined:
sportswar.com
 5 days ago

At the football factories are paying entire teams just to secure an advantage in recruiting. $100K per player to show up for the occasional autograph session will influence decisions on where to play.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Punter Reportedly Getting Cut After Terrible Game

One NFL team reportedly isn’t waiting very long to make a change at punter following their Week 2 game. According to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz, the Atlanta Falcons will be making a change at the punter position. Cameron Nizialek, a 26-year-old punter who played collegiately at Columbia...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Illinois QB Brandon Peters was nearly decapitated by this crazy targeting hit

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters very nearly had his head ripped off on Friday night during a game against Maryland. During the first quarter of a 20-17 loss, Peters dropped back to pass as Terrapins defensive back Lavonte Gater bore down on the quarterback. But rather than ease up as Peters let the ball fly, Gater left his feet and connected with the quarterback, helmet-to-helmet.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nil#Boosters#American Football
FanSided

Clemson football: Fans want nothing to do with students’ lame cheer

Clemson football fans make it clear that they are not in favor of a ‘new tradition’ started by current students. It’s Week 3 of the 2021 NCAA Football season and Clemson students have already dug themselves in a hole after only one game in Death Valley. Fans are pleading for a hand gesture that’s meant to resemble a tiger paw and the debatable ‘woo hoo’ chant to be tossed to the side.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

5 candidates to replace Manny Diaz as Miami football coach

Manny Diaz has a lot of critics and doubters, so if Miami football decides to fire him, these are the best Miami head coach candidate to replace Diaz. The Miami Hurricanes opened the season with a loss to Alabama. That of course isn’t a particular black mark, as the Crimson Tide beat most everyone. But since then they’ve eked out a close win over Appalachian State, and on Saturday, were overmatched by Michigan State in a 38-17 loss.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 1 Major Program Might Be Fading

The recruitment of five-star quarterback prospect Arch Manning continues to heat up. Manning, the son of Cooper and the nephew of Peyton and Eli, is the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class. He’s already received scholarship offers from several major programs. The Isidore Newman prospect has scheduled visits to...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Watch: Hilarious College Football Kickoff Return Going Viral

It a lineman’s dream to return kickoffs. One college football defensive lineman got the opportunity and made the most of it on Saturday night. Missouri State hosted Central Arkansas on Saturday in a match-up of the Bears. Leading 34-30 late in the fourth quarter, Central Arkansas elected to go with a short kickoff to prevent a long return. That allowed a Missouri State lineman to catch the kickoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
New York Post

What if Tom Brady never existed? This is the NFL’s alternate reality

Tom Brady has played in 10 Super Bowls and won seven rings between the Patriots and Buccaneers since he entered the NFL as a nobody in 2000. Another season opens this week in a familiar position: Brady quarterbacking the defending champions, who have the second-best odds for a repeat. With the paramount figure towering over the league showing no signs of slowing down, The Post asked smart people in football, “What would the NFL look like today if Brady were never born?” This season preview is written in that alternate reality — and one change created quite a butterfly effect.
NFL
OCRegister

USC freshman DE Korey Foreman could see expanded role

USC freshman defensive end Korey Foreman did not show up in the stats sheet in the Trojans’ season-opening win over San Jose State. But that did not stop the fans at the Coliseum for showing love to the former No. 1 overall prospect in the country following his first game in cardinal and gold.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sportswar.com

Not what I was saying or intending at all.

I was simply making a comment about the photo that was posted by the team. There were two things that stood out in the photo, one was that several of the players were pretty jacked and it looked like Cole Kastner might be in the picture. I wasn’t suggesting or inferring anything more and it’s hard for me to see how that could be construed as suggesting that physique somehow relates to lacrosse skill, IQ, scoring goals or team success. That said, I am bullish on this team as we are coming off back to back titles with a lot of really great and experienced players returning, but looking at a still photo of them after a stair workout doesn’t lead me to respond with questions about their lacrosse ability. As Bronco would say, nothing wrong with being an AA lacrosse player AND being ripped.
SPORTS
New York Post

Maryland vs. Illinois prediction, line: Bet on Taulia Tagovailoa

Maryland (-7.5) over ILLINOIS. Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa eases into Big Ten play with a matchup against the nation’s 114th ranked pass defense. Tua’s little brother is averaging 303 yards passing, and he has six touchdowns and no interceptions with a 76.2 completion percentage.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy