CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Safety First When Clearing Land

By Family Features
webbweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew homeowners often see their homes as blank canvasses. Looking at a home as a blank canvas is typically associated with its interior, but it also can apply to landscaping. Homes are empty of furniture and decorative items like photos and art on the walls when new homeowners move in. That makes it easy to see the interior of a home as a blank canvas. But that’s not always so easy in the garden or the yard, where brush, overgrown plants or trees and other eyesores might have been left behind by the previous owners. A landscape must be cleared out before it can be seen as a blank canvas. Though clearing land may seem like a straightforward process, no one knows what lies beneath overgrowth or neglected areas of a yard or garden. Do-it-yourselfers can typically clear land on their own, but some safety strategies should be kept in mind to ensure the process goes smoothly.

webbweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eos

When Rivers Are Contaminated, Floods Are Only the First Problem

Dioxins—the category of chemicals that includes Agent Orange—have been banned in the United States since 1979. But that doesn’t mean they’re gone. Like in the plot of countless scary movies, dioxins and other banned chemicals are just buried beneath the surface waiting to be unearthed. A new perspective paper in...
ENVIRONMENT
Mineral Daily News-Tribune

Piedmont takes first step toward clearing off cluttered sidewalks

PIEDMONT - The Piedmont City Council has taken the first step toward trying to clean up its sidewalks. Council member Terry LaRue, who had complained at a July council meeting that some residents were allowing all types of junk to collect on their sidewalks, held the first reading of Ordinance 63 Amended on Sept. 1.
PIEDMONT, WV
webbweekly.com

Prepare for Severe Weather: How to Use and Maintain a Generator

Tornados, floods, hurricanes and more — severe weather is increasing around the world. Are you ready if a threatening storm hits your home?. “Storm frequency and intensity is increasing, which means it’s important for homeowners to take a proactive approach to severe weather preparedness,” said Jonathan Green, senior regional parts and service manager at Northern Tool + Equipment. “Having the right equipment and gear on hand and ready to go means your family can stay as safe and as comfortable as possible.”
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppe
webbweekly.com

Did You Know? Smoke Alarms Don’t Last Forever

When is the last time you replaced your smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms? Smoke and CO alarms are critical elements of home safety. Yet, many people overlook replacing their batteries — or even the alarms themselves. Fire safety experts have linked the incidence of fatal fires to the absence of alarms. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), three out of every five home fire deaths occur in homes without properly working smoke alarms, or no alarms at all.
webbweekly.com

Why Excavation is Best Left to the Professionals

When shopping for a home, buyers often try to envision themselves living in a given property. Images of family gatherings and holidays may instantly come to mind, but prospective homeowners also may begin to envision changes they would make to a property if they were eventually to call it home.
HOME & GARDEN
webbweekly.com

How to Help Houseplants Survive a Long Winter

As fall gradually gives way to winter, gardeners expend ample energy preparing their flowers and plants for the months ahead. Plants may be pruned to increase the likelihood that they will return in full bloom come the spring, while lawns may be aerated so cool-season grasses can get the nutrients, water and oxygen they need.
GARDENING
webbweekly.com

Five Tips for Remodeling in Today’s Market

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 lockdown, labor shortages and access to certain products is affecting numerous industries, including remodeling. Even so, after extra time at home and delays caused by the pandemic, there is high demand for home renovation projects. If you’re planning a home remodel or construction project,...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Landscaping

Comments / 0

Community Policy