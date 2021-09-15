CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABAC President David Bridges Announces Retirement

By Staff Report
metroatlantaceo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. David Bridges announced today that he plans to retire from his position as president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. “I have some other things in my life that I want to do,” Bridges, the longest-serving president in the history of ABAC, said. “I believe it is the right time. The institution is on solid footing for the future.”

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Dr. David Bridges announced Tuesday that he plans to retire from his position as president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. "I have some other things in my life that I want to do," Bridges, the longest-serving president in the history of ABAC, said. "I believe it is the right time. The institution is on solid footing for the future."
