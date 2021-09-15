ABAC President David Bridges Announces Retirement

Thomas & Hutton is pleased to announce the following new hires to the Buford office of their Atlanta region. Shayla Bradshaw, EIT joined Thomas & Hutton’s Atlanta region as a Designer in our Buford Transportation Department. Shayla brings four years of professional roadway design experience to her role at Thomas & Hutton. She is responsible for roadway geometrics, roundabout design, roadway 3-D modeling, and general construction plan production on transportation projects throughout the Atlanta region. Shayla is a graduate of Georgia Tech where she obtained her bachelor of science in civil engineering and is a registered Engineer-In-Training (EIT) in the state of Georgia. She is currently assisting the transportation team with the new Sugarloaf Parkway Extension at I-85 in Gwinnett County, GA; West Winder Bypass, a new interchange at SR 316 in Barrow County, GA; and roundabout projects in Oconee County, GA. Outside of work, Shayla enjoys jogging, candle-making, and swimming.

BUFORD, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO