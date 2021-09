After that dirty hit on his shoulder by the MTSU player. He was favoring it today, rotating his arm on several occasions trying to loosen it. It probably will bother him all season and teams will exploit it. We may see some more of Knox. I also feel that whereas the play calling on the five yard line on the final drive was rather vanilla and non creative to say the least , the offensive line did not execute. Most teams can score from there given multiple opportunities. Just my opinion.

