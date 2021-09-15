CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Institute of Government’s Public Finance Leadership Academy Graduates First Cohort and Plans Second

metroatlantaceo.com
 5 days ago

The Institute of Government’s signature finance program, the Public Finance Leadership Academy, has successfully wrapped its first cohort and is preparing to launch its second. Offered in partnership between the Carl Vinson Institute of Government and the Georgia Government Finance Officers Association, PFLA equips new and emerging public-sector financial management...

metroatlantaceo.com

