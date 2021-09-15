Institute of Government’s Public Finance Leadership Academy Graduates First Cohort and Plans Second

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 16, 2021 — Liqid, provider of the world’s most comprehensive composable disaggregated infrastructure (CDI) platform, announced today that the company has significantly expanded its leadership in finance, federal channel sales, product management, and more. The expansion of the company’s leadership team includes finance veteran Steve Tucker, who brings more than 30 years of experience to his role as Liqid Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Tucker joins Liqid as the company doubled its staff year-over-year and continues to expand its sales footprint across industry verticals in the public and private sectors. The company continues to grow its federal & public sector channel sales team with new appointments, as well as its product development leadership team to meet the unprecedented demand for industry-leading Liqid Matrix CDI software-based solutions.

