CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia 4-H Receives AmeriCorps Funding to Support Youth Programs

By Maria M. Lameiras
metroatlantaceo.com
 5 days ago

University of Georgia Cooperative Extension’s Georgia 4-H program is one of 21 Georgia organizations to receive AmeriCorps funding to support programming across the state. Organizations in Georgia received $4,531,101 in AmeriCorps funding from the federal agency for 2021-22. With the agency’s unique model, the grants announced will leverage an additional $4 million from the private sector, foundations, and other sources, further increasing the return on the federal investment.

metroatlantaceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Gabby Petito case: Who are Brian Laundrie's parents?

FBI agents entered the Florida home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie on Monday after a body was found Sunday in Grand Teton National Park that matched the description of missing woman Gabby Petito. Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, has been reportedly missing since Sept. 14, with his parents filing a missing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pulaski, GA
City
Oglethorpe, GA
City
Decatur, GA
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
City
Oconee, GA
Local
Georgia Government
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Programs#Americorps Vista#Americorps State#Project Achievement#Barrow Ben Hill#Tift#Cncs#Uga Extension#4 H Americorps#Americans#Senior Corps#Americorps Gov

Comments / 0

Community Policy