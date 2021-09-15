Good Friends Who Are Family, Good Food, Good Times

Who likes going out to eat? Show of hands. I don’t like going out to eat; I love it! I seriously think it’s one of my favorite things to do. I love everything about it, but the best part is the company. My girlfriends and I go out on the last Wednesday of the month. We all love being together, and each take turns picking where we want to go eat. Nothing like some girl time with three of my favorite girls once a month. Now, most of these girls I see on the weekends. My group of friends, well, OK, let me change that. My ‘family’ and I get together every weekend — my husband, kids, and all of our besties. Honestly, if there is a weekend we have to skip, we all get a little bummed out. Going out for dinner together is always the best part of the weekend. We love being together. We love the food, and we love sitting around the table for hours. If the check doesn’t come right away, it’s no big deal. Someone typically comments, “Doesn’t matter if the checks aren’t here yet; we will go out in the parking lot and talk another hour anyway.”