BOSTON (CBS) — Damien Harris atoned for his costly Week 1 fumble against the Miami Dolphins, angrily reaching the end zone to start the second half of New England’s Week 2 win over the New York Jets. After the Patriots picked off Jets quarterback Zach Wilson for the fourth time Sunday, Harris capped off New England’s offensive possession with a phenomenal 26-yard touchdown run. Harris broke tackle after tackle and then took a few Jets defenders into the end zone with him, holding onto the ball despite New York’s best efforts to rip it free. Harris broke at least eight tackles on...

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO