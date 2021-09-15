CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite Continued Inventory Troubles, U.S. Automobile Dealer Sentiment Remains Positive, Spurred by Record-High Profits

metroatlantaceo.com
 5 days ago

As tight vehicle inventory continues to vex the auto industry, U.S. dealer sentiment in the third quarter softened but remains mostly positive and above levels recorded in Q3 2020 and Q3 2019. The current market index reading of 62 in the most recent Cox Automotive Dealer Sentiment Index (CADSI) indicates...

metroatlantaceo.com

Ports are backlogged. Record numbers of ocean liners are waiting offshore for berths to unload their cargo. Shipping containers are nowhere to be found. Captains are rerouting their ships to avoid ports shut down by coronavirus outbreaks. And for many of the world’s largest shipping lines, profits have never been...
Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced the latest results of its Milliman Pension Buyout Index (MPBI). As the Pension Risk Transfer (PRT) market continues to grow, it has become increasingly important to monitor the annuity market for plan sponsors that are considering transferring retiree pension obligations to an insurer.
Used vehicle prices and trade-in values are finally trending downward after rising all year and skyrocketing this summer, according to the car shopping experts at Edmunds. Edmunds data reveals that the average value for all vehicles traded in during the month of August dipped to $21,058, a 1% decrease compared to $21,261 in July. The average transaction price for all used vehicles also decreased, dipping to $26,308 in August compared to $27,245in July, a drop of 3.4%. Edmunds experts say that used vehicle demand is declining because consumers who had an urgent need for a vehicle likely already bit the bullet this summer and made their purchase, and those who can stand to hold off on a purchase are likely biding their time until better deals are available.
Even in the hottest U.S. housing market in more than a decade, new home construction has turned into a frustratingly uncertain and costly proposition for many homebuilders.Rising costs and shortages of building materials and labor are rippling across the homebuilding industry, which accounted for nearly 12% of all U.S. home sales in July. Construction delays are common, prompting many builders to pump the brakes on the number of new homes they put up for sale. As building a new home gets more expensive, some of those costs are passed along to buyers.Across the economy, prices having spiked this year...
Stocks ended lower Friday, capping a losing week for major indexes as investors awaited next week's meeting of Federal Reserve officials, which may bring more clues to the timing of the Fed's plan to eventually taper its monthly asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 168 points, or 0.5%, to close near 34,583, while the S&P 500 lost around 41 points, or 0.9%, ending near 4,433. The Nasdaq Composite finished near 15,044, down 138 points, or 0.9%. Friday's losses left the Dow with a 0.1% weekly decline, while the S&P 500 lost 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite retreated 0.5%.
Oil futures fell on Friday, with U.S. prices easing back from their highest level since late July. The day's selloff is "mostly attributable to profit taking following the run up earlier in the week," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. The crude-oil market surged after the weekly U.S. inventory report Wednesday showed another crude stock draw, as less than 30% of U.S. offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico remains sidelined due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas and Hurricane Ida, he said. "However, the outlook for global demand growth is diminishing due to the spread of the delta variant." West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell 64 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $71.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices settled at $72.61 on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday when they ended at the highest since July 30. For the week, prices still gained 3.2%, FactSet data show.
With new variants causing a rise in COVID-19 cases, the latest MetLife & U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Index finds that small businesses are showing increasing caution about the current and future economic climate. This quarter’s Small Business Index score is 56.6, down from last quarter (60.0 in Q2),...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. business inventory accumulation slowed in July as motor vehicle retailers struggled to restock amid an ongoing global semiconductor shortage, which is forcing automobile manufacturers to scale back production. Business inventories rose 0.5% after increasing 0.9% in June, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. Inventories are a...
After Wednesday’s rally, the big question today was if oil prices are able to keep their gains and remain at such high levels. The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s confirmation of a surprisingly large draw of crude inventories in the U.S. helped maintain price gains but now - like being on top of a ladder – there can turbulence with every move, and it will be difficult for prices to hold this altitude for long – especially as U.S. production recovers in coming days and weeks.
The huge profit margin and improved performance are attributable to the huge sales made to top mining establishments in Q2. Chinese computer hardware manufacturer Canaan Inc. has published its financial report for the second quarter of 2021 which ended June 30, the company recorded significant profit in the period despite the overall decline in the price of Bitcoin (BTC) in the same quarter.
KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 15): Top Glove Corp Bhd will release its fourth quarter financial result on Friday (Sept 17). The world’s largest rubber glove maker should be able to achieve another record high annual profit. And there is likely a big leap on its quarterly net profit on a year-on-year basis for the financial quarter ended Aug 31, 2021 (4QFY21).
Car dealerships are raking in record profits this year despite the fact many stores are experiencing unprecedented low vehicle inventories. Cox Automotive published the results of its third-quarter 2021 Dealer Sentiment Index this week, which uses dealer survey data to determine how auto retailers feel about the current state of the market. The survey found dealerships are struggling with vehicle inventory, with sentiment toward inventory levels falling from 44/100 in Q1 to 13/100 in Q3. Dealers also indicated the current new vehicle inventory mix is “poor” with an average sentiment score of 18/100.
(Reuters) – New U.S. solar installations soared 45% in the second quarter and are on track for a record year despite a supply chain squeeze that has increased the cost of both residential and utility projects, a report published on Tuesday said. The solar industry installed 5.7 gigawatts in the...
ORLANDO, Fla. - AutoPayPlus acknowledged every dealership’s primary business goal and ongoing challenge revolve around one, single metric: profit. To help managers and principals in that department, AutoPayPlus unveiled an all-new solution this week designed to increase profit per vehicle and service retention for dealerships in one easy step. The...
The MBA’s Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, decreased 1.9% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier. On an unadjusted basis, the Index decreased 3% compared with the previous week. The Refinance Index decreased 3% from the previous week and was 4% lower than the same week one year ago. The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 0.2% from one week earlier. The unadjusted Purchase Index decreased 3% compared with the previous week, 18% lower than the same week one year ago.
WASHINGTON — U.S. job openings raced to a new record high in July while layoffs rose moderately, suggesting last month’s sharp slowdown in hiring was due to employers being unable to find workers rather than weak demand for labor. The Labor Department’s monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or...
Investing.com -- The Indian auto sector has been massive disruptions due to the second wave of the pandemic. While auto companies have been hit, the dealers who are the first point of contact for consumers have alos felt the impact. Auto retail sales for August 2021 came in at 13,84,711 units, up 14.48% to August 2020 but down from 15,56,777 units in July 2021.
