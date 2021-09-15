Despite Continued Inventory Troubles, U.S. Automobile Dealer Sentiment Remains Positive, Spurred by Record-High Profits

Used vehicle prices and trade-in values are finally trending downward after rising all year and skyrocketing this summer, according to the car shopping experts at Edmunds. Edmunds data reveals that the average value for all vehicles traded in during the month of August dipped to $21,058, a 1% decrease compared to $21,261 in July. The average transaction price for all used vehicles also decreased, dipping to $26,308 in August compared to $27,245in July, a drop of 3.4%. Edmunds experts say that used vehicle demand is declining because consumers who had an urgent need for a vehicle likely already bit the bullet this summer and made their purchase, and those who can stand to hold off on a purchase are likely biding their time until better deals are available.

