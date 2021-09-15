CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CO

Treasure Island Demonstration Garden Class: End of Season Gardening Tasks

 5 days ago

Although the normal gardening season is coming to an end, there are many tasks that can still be accomplished. Join us at Treasure Island Demonstration Garden to learn more about fall planted bulbs, leaf collection and mulching, cutting back perennials and other fall garden tasks. Registration required, visit www.recreationliveshere.com/154/Forestry. Email Horticulturalist, Lynn at lmorales@windsorgov.com with questions. Meet at the garden, weather permitting.

www.windsorgov.com

