Here's when you can download iOS 15

By By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is releasing iOS 15, its eagerly anticipated operating system for iPhone and iPads, on September 20. The release date was confirmed in an Apple press release about the newly announced iPhones that go on sale Friday. Per usual, the new iOS version will be available as a free download when it's released.

