RECORD STORE DAY BLACK FRIDAY 2021 FROM VARÈSE SARABANDE RECORDS

By Kinetophone
kinetophone.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLUE VELVET (Deluxe Edition 2-LP) – Angelo Badalamenti. David Lynch’s dark 1986 masterpiece has a deep and passionate relationship to music, starting with the Bobby Vinton title song that plays a central role in the story (which has been integrated into the original soundtrack for the first time). Angelo Badalamenti was hired by producer Fred Caruso to develop Isabella Rossellini’s version of the song for the film and deliver the tape to David—meeting for the first time. Picture the very moment that Alfred Hitchcock met Bernard Herrmann, or Steven Spielberg met John Williams. The story has now evolved into that kind of legend, often repeated, with the uniquely coiffed director listening to the tape through a pair of headphones and delivering one of his uniquely retro phrases: “That’s peachy keen!” As part of the Blue Velvet scoring process, Badalamenti recorded lengthy orchestral tracks the pair called “firewood,” which Lynch could use in his distinct sound design. Numerous cues were also created—alternate versions, improvisations, and experimentations that may or may not have been written with a scene in mind, which Lynch could then apply to his film (or not) however he chose. The second LP is full of these cues, mastered from tape and heard for the first time under the title of “Lumberton Firewood.” Generally considered one of the Top 50 soundtracks of all time, the Blue Velvet deluxe edition is pressed on marbleized blue vinyl featuring Enzo Sciotti’s 1986 Italian poster art on the cover and new notes and interviews with David Lynch and Angelo Badalamenti.

