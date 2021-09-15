Amazon Announces Plans to Hire 125,000 Employees in Hundreds of Cities and Towns Across America

BOSTON (CBS) — CVS is looking to hire 1,100 people in Massachusetts as part of a national career event on Friday, September 24. The company plans to fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs across the county. In Massachusetts, most of the available positions are for full-time, part-time, and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail associates. They will be filled as soon as possible. The hiring surge is ahead of the fall and winter when CVS expects cases of the flu to increase and the need for COVID-19 testing and vaccination to remain high. “Every flu season we need additional team members,” said Executive Vice President Neela Montgomery. “But this year we’re looking for even more. With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we’re estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates.” Job candidates can learn more about local openings by texting CVS to 25000. The entire hiring process is accelerated and virtual.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO