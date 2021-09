While a robot lawnmower isn’t exactly a new idea—you can buy them from Walmart these days—Segway’s version might be the one America has been waiting for. The Navimow uses GPS to determine exactly where it is on the lawn, then uses that information to mow in tidy rows, mimicking the pattern a human would use. That means fewer instances of missed patches of grass and haphazard mowing lines left behind, plus—for parents—a much easier installation. In short, it mows as you would.

