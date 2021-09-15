Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Unveils New Global Brand Campaign
WHY IT RATES: The hotel brand is looking to entice travelers back to its properties.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer. Fairmont Hotels & Resorts has debuted a new and unforgettable chapter in its storied 100-year plus history, Experience The Grandest of Feelings, a global brand campaign that pays tribute to the tangible echoes of the luxury brand's historic origins while also imparting a refreshed vision and stirring images of adventures yet to come.www.travelpulse.com
Comments / 0