Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Unveils New Global Brand Campaign

The non-profit organization honors its service to more than 10,000 small business owners since its founding with a brand-new look and reveal. With more than a decade of experience helping small and micro businesses with high potential and limited access to resources they need to grow and thrive, Start Small Think Big is announcing its refreshed look. With this new look also comes an “All for Small” campaign, which celebrates the small businesses that are integral to our community and local economies. Since 2009, the one-of-a-kind non-profit organization has offered small business owners a unique mix of assistance across legal, financial, and marketing services—all at no cost—thanks to the support of volunteers, donors, corporate and community partners, and the communities these businesses serve.

