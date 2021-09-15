CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
STUDENTS HELP GOLDEN KRUST INCREASE BUSINESS

 5 days ago

Students were part of the Zuckerberg Institute-Greenburgh post pandemic task force. Earlier this year Town Clerk Judith Beville and I encouraged area high school students interested in business to apply for an exciting 3 month experience - the Zuckerberg Institute/Greenburgh Post pandemic partnership. Students would work closely with local businesses and learn directly from nationally recognized business leaders. This weeks issue of the Examiner discusses how four Edgemont students who participated in the program helped Golden Krust, a Caribbean restaurant off 119. The students came up with creative ideas that helped the business--using social media, going to food festivals, hanging up flyers publicizing the business.

