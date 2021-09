Last Thursday, I was on the phone with Poteet Strawberry Winery owner, Jim Collums, while at the Pleasanton Express. He asked me to cover his Windmill presentation to the Pleasanton Rotary Club at the Longhorn Museum that night. I walk when I talk and I approached our front door and saw myriad law enforcement agencies pull into City Hall in full gear with bulletproof vests and shields and were locked and loaded.