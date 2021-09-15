CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorneys featured during OESA 2021 OEM Terms and Conditions Update two-part series September 15 and 29

 5 days ago

Butzel, in partnership with the Original Equipment Suppliers Association (OESA), will host a two-part series describing the OESA 2021 OEM Terms and Conditions Update on Wednesday, September 15, at the MSU Management Education Center in Troy, and virtually via Zoom. An additional webinar will be held on Wednesday, September 29, to address any questions regarding the “OESA OEM North American Production.

