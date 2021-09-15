CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey Shore, PA

Bob Greene

Sun-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the almost ten decades that Bob roamed this earth, he enjoyed reading, telling jokes, sharing the history that he lived, relaying his military experiences, studying words, easily making new friends, complimenting people for jobs well done, helping those whom he knew were in need, watching Science-Fiction movies and television series, and often being mischievous and playful in interactions with those around him. He might even have named a lizard Alowishus Peabody Jr., had an imaginary dog named Duke, enjoyed Snoopy’s adventures as the Red Baron, and learned from Snoopy’s brother, Spike, to take joy in the little things.

