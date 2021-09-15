CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colson Whitehead's Latest Gives Readers A Half-Crook You'll Wholly Love

By Denny S. Bryce
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
A heist with a cast of zany characters, tongue-in-cheek dialogue, questionable criminal skills, and of course, a bumbling, incompetent thief or two are undoubtedly part of the charm of Colson Whitehead's Harlem Shuffle. But the novel is also a powerful tale of a man's love for his family and the neighborhood where he lives. And the man at the center of that tale is a devastatingly enjoyable character who has a true gift for words — if not always the smartest actions.

The Crusader Newspaper

Dawn Turner discusses her new memoir; Colson Whitehead headlines Printers Row Lit Fest

Printers Row Lit Fest, the largest free outdoor literary showcase in the Midwest, is pleased to announce that two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and National Book Award winner Colson Whitehead—author of The Underground Railroad and The Nickel Boys—will appear on the closing day of this year’s festival and discuss his new book Harlem Shuffle in a conversation with Dr. Ivy Wilson.
Vulture

How Colson Whitehead Pulled It Off

Before Colson Whitehead wrote his first novel — 1999’s The Intuitionist, a mystery following a Black elevator inspector — he was a music and television critic at The Village Voice. (“To alter a little Ralph Ellison,” Whitehead’s 1993 review of rap group Digable Planets’ debut album Reachin’ begins, “jazz will make you, and jazz will unmake you.”) A little over two decades later, he’s preparing to attend the prime-time Emmy broadcast he used to write about for work, where the director Barry Jenkins and his beautiful, harrowing adaptation of Whitehead’s 2016 opus, The Underground Railroad — which follows a Georgia slave through a long, arduous trek toward freedom across a string of grisly scenes — are up for awards.
Malcolm X
Colson Whitehead
Slate

Colson Whitehead Is Still Just Doing His Weird Thing

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. Colson...
Miami Herald

Review: Whitehead’s loving ’60s-era homage to noir and NYC

“Harlem Shuffle,” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday) Ray Carney is the kind of outlaw you want to root for because he’s kind, generous, loves his wife and family, and is “only slightly bent when it came to being crooked.” He’s the hard-working, upwardly aspirational anti-hero of “Harlem Shuffle,” Colson Whitehead’s loving homage to noir fiction and nostalgic look at the city that never sleeps in the late 1950s and early ’60s. The book is among this year’s finalists for the Kirkus Prize.
Literary Hub

Colson Whitehead: Why a Heist Novel Was the Best Way to Tell the Story of New York

There’s the New York we see. The streets and neighborhoods, townhouses and office buildings, stoops and bodegas. That’s a damn good city, electric and irrepressible, but there’s another place just beyond that surface and it’s populated by our ambitions. A city of nighthawks and hustlers. Around every corner, a new scheme. That’s the heady undergirding of Colson Whitehead’s newest novel, Harlem Shuffle (Doubleday, 2021).
shondaland.com

Colson Whitehead’s New Novel Is a Delight

Colson Whitehead’s new novel, Harlem Shuffle, is a blast. It’s a heist story set in the late 1950s and early 1960s in Harlem. It brings the community to life with vibrant details about, say, the coffee shop at the Hotel Theresa, as well as a window into which bakery might be a front for illicit business.
