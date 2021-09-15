Nashville notes

Clay Artist Tammy Gentuso revealed the 192-square foot Nashville Clayscape mural that was three years in the making, and The Clay Lady Danielle McDaniel gave us a preview of the annual Cups of Co-opportunity event. The public is invited to see the Nashville Clayscape at a celebration and artist talk with Tammy Gentuso on Saturday, September 11 at 10am on The Clay Lady's Campus, 1416 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN. At the same time, The Clay Lady Campus will also be hosting its annual Cups of Co-opportunity event from 7am-12noon on Saturday, September 11. All the artists of The Campus donate cups and mugs from which guests choose their favorite. A donation later, guests fill the cup, play cards and board games with friends and the artists. All the while enjoying knowing your donation goes to Borderless Arts, a statewide arts organization for artists with disabilities, https://borderlessartstn.org/. To see more of Tammy's work, visit https://studiogentuso.com/ and shop The Clay Lady Campus. For more information on Cups of Co-opportunity, go to https://www.theclaylady.com/blog/cups-of-co-opportunity-is-september-11-2021/.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO