CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Nashville notes

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 4 days ago

Lily Rose is releasing a new seven-song project, Stronger Than I Am, on October 1. It features her breakthrough single, “Villain,” and the title track, which drops on Friday. Jason Isbell is releasing a covers album, Georgia Blue, on October 15, featuring collaborations with Brandi Carlile, Brittney Spencer, wife Amanda...

wdez.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamespew.com

Can You Save Nashville or the Nashville Relic in Encased?

Encased’s first major mission sends you to Nashville (not that Nashville) in search of a relic but can you change the outcome of that mission?. Encased‘s first hour or two is essentially the game’s introduction. Once you’ve completed the Nashville mission you have the freedom to roam but, until then, the game will kill you if you try to abandon your Nashville task. But if you can’t avoid that mission, can you change how it ends?
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

See Chris Stapleton Perform ‘Starting Over’ Songs on ‘CBS This Morning’

Chris Stapleton performed three songs off his 2020 album Starting Over for CBS This Morning’ latest Saturday Sessions. Joined by his band including his wife Morgane, Stapleton showcased “Arkansas,” “When I’m With You” and the title track from his latest LP, which arrived in November 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The country star embarked on a lengthy summer tour in support of Starting Over in July 2021; that trek continues on through December 5th in Knoxville, Tennessee. Stapleton has also already lined up a summer 2022 trek, complete with gigs at Chicago’s Wrigley Field and George, Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre. Stapleton was recently received five nominations — tied for most among his peers — at the upcoming 55th Annual CMA Awards, including nods for Album of the Year plus Song of the Year and Single of the Year for “Starting Over.” The singer was also among the country stars named as CMT’s Artists of the Year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
WTVF

The Nashville Clayscape is Spectacular!

Clay Artist Tammy Gentuso revealed the 192-square foot Nashville Clayscape mural that was three years in the making, and The Clay Lady Danielle McDaniel gave us a preview of the annual Cups of Co-opportunity event. The public is invited to see the Nashville Clayscape at a celebration and artist talk with Tammy Gentuso on Saturday, September 11 at 10am on The Clay Lady's Campus, 1416 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN. At the same time, The Clay Lady Campus will also be hosting its annual Cups of Co-opportunity event from 7am-12noon on Saturday, September 11. All the artists of The Campus donate cups and mugs from which guests choose their favorite. A donation later, guests fill the cup, play cards and board games with friends and the artists. All the while enjoying knowing your donation goes to Borderless Arts, a statewide arts organization for artists with disabilities, https://borderlessartstn.org/. To see more of Tammy's work, visit https://studiogentuso.com/ and shop The Clay Lady Campus. For more information on Cups of Co-opportunity, go to https://www.theclaylady.com/blog/cups-of-co-opportunity-is-september-11-2021/.
NASHVILLE, TN
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Breweries in Nashville

New restaurants and craft breweries continue to open in Nashville at an impressive rate, but unlike the dining destinations, hardly any older breweries have failed over the past decade. Perhaps brewery owners recognize the insatiable thirst for good beer exhibited by locals and visitors to town, or maybe it’s just the fact that Nashville breweries continue to make some damned fine beers. Whatever the reason, “Brewsic City” is blessed with enough great breweries that you could visit a different one every night for a month and not run out of options. You’d better get cracking.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Paul White
Person
Amanda Shires
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Jason Isbell
digitalspy.com

Dancing with the Stars pro reacts to not being asked back for season 30

Now-former Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe has spoken out after to not being asked back for season 30 of the show, the US version of Strictly Come Dancing. The news was announced on Thursday (September 2), with Keo seemingly hinting he'd have liked to return. "While it's disappointing...
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Adele turns heads in show-stopping outfit during date with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele is notoriously private and rarely shares photos on social media so when she did over the weekend, her fans went wild!. The Hello hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of pictures of herself looking fantastic in a figure-flattering black gown with white puffed sleeves, which had been taken at an event where she attended with her boyfriend Rich Paul.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#R E M#Stand Up#Georgia Blue#Highwomen
Wide Open Country

Walker Hayes' Family Goes Viral With 'Black Sheep' Dance

It looks like Walker Hayes and his family are quickly following along the TikTok trends, trying to get his fans to partake in every dance they can. After becoming viral for his catchy tune "Fancy Like" and its accompanying TikTok dance alongside his daughter, the singer has now shared several other videos of his family dancing along to his songs. This time around, he decided to dance to one of his older songs back from 2019, "Black Sheep."
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
newsmemory.com

Parton, Stapleton among performers set for tribute show for Kenny Rogers

Matthew Leimkuehler Nashville Tennessean USA TODAY NETWORK – TENNESSEE Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton and more join an all-star television concert special set to tribute late Country Music Hall of Fame singer Kenny Rogers. 'Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler' airs Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. on CBS. The hourlong...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Anderson Cooper on the Vanderbilt dynasty

For the past 15 years, CNN anchor and "60 Minutes" correspondent Anderson Cooper has been sorting through his mother's treasures. Cooper's mother was Gloria Vanderbilt, known for her designer jeans, and as the so-called "Poor Little Rich Girl" at the center of an infamous Depression-era custody battle between her own mother (also named Gloria) and Aunt Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney.
CELEBRITIES
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Keith Urban﻿ ﻿still tries to impress his late father through his music

Keith Urban‘s father passed away in 2015, but his influence still permeates almost everything Keith does. It was his father who instilled in him a love of country music, and his father whose approval he still seeks today, even though he has been gone for six years. “I think that...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy