Traffic

‘Stand down’ for construction zone safety

Sun-Gazette
 5 days ago

Slow down when you hit the road. That’s the message from the state Department of Transportation and the Turnpike Commission. Together, they are partnering with the state’s highway construction industry in calling for a safety “stand down” today to prevent job site accidents. Dubbed “Safer Together,” the agencies are calling...

www.sungazette.com

KICKS 105

Major Delays Expected in Nacogdoches Construction Zone on Sept 8

The south side of Nacogdoches has become known as ground zero when it comes to road construction. It's still going to be sometime in mid-2023 before the Highway 59 flyover project is expected to be completed, but it's going to be beautiful. If you take a look at the construction already done east of the hotels, you'll see just how far workers and engineers have come so far.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
roadsbridges.com

Back-Of-Queue Warning Trucks in Efforts to Improve Work Zone Safety

A very special thank you to Al Dean for helping Trinity Highway capture this event. You will be greatly missed. With more than $2B slated for roadway maintenance and construction projects across the state of Indiana in 2021, the upcoming road construction season promises to be a busy one. And along those freshly paved roads, Hoosiers will be seeing lots of back-of-queue warning trucks like the SS180®M, also known as truck-mounted attenuators or TMAs.
INDIANA STATE
butlerradio.com

PennDOT Continuing Work Zone Safety Initiative

Several state organizations are coming together to bring attention to safety in road work zones and prevention of jobsite accidents. The event is called “Safer Together” and is an effort of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, and the Association of Pennsylvania Constructors. Transportation workers are being...
TRAFFIC
delawarebusinessnow.com

DelDOT bans big rigs from I-95 northbound Wilmington construction zone

Citing two-dozen crashes in construction zones, the Delaware Department of Transportation has banned trucks with more than two axles from I-95 northbound from I-495 to north of the Brandywine River Bridge in Wilmington. The ban does not apply to buses. New signage is in place. DelDOT is enacting this restriction...
WILMINGTON, DE
State
Pennsylvania State
Sun-Gazette

Route 220 road work

Can the state Department of Transportation please tell residents and all travelers using Route 220 in Piatt Township what was the problem with Route 220?. PennDOT wants this highway to be Interstate Compatible which it can never be, in my opinion, because of all the roads and driveways off it. I asked PennDOT why and was told “we have the money put aside for this project and if it doesn’t get used, we will lose it.”
TRAFFIC
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

South Midland Avenue, 4 Mile Road roundabout construction zone to be single lane only for two weeks

Beginning today, traffic traveling through the roundabout under construction at 4 Mile Road and South Midland Avenue will be single-lane only for the next two weeks, a Glenwood Springs news release states. Flaggers will manage traffic 24-hours a day while the roundabout is under construction. The South Midland Community Communications...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Construction Accident Damages New Central 70 Project Bridge At York Street

DENVER (CBS4)– A construction accident has damaged a portion of the new Central 70 Project. The Colorado Department of Transportation confirmed that part of a bridge broke off and fell onto one of the new bridges. (credit: Sean Smith ) This happened on Sept. 2. near Interstate 70 and the new bridge at York Street. CDOT said that one of the viaduct columns buckled and pieces of a girder fell off and will have to be replaced. The exterior girder of the York Street bridge took most of the impact. York Street was closed to both pedestrians and vehicles at the time the damage occurred. No one was injured and it was isolated to the construction zone. One lane reopened while repairs are being made.
DENVER, CO
KPCW

Construction Accident Causes Thousands Of Gallons Of Water To Rush Down Boot Hill

Park City Public Utilities Director Clint McAfee is asking the public to avoid the Snow Creek Shopping Center for now. No traffic is allowed near the shopping center - that house the Market and Park City and the State Liuqor Store - as crews clean up mud, water and debris that has come off Boot Hill. A backhoe hit a water line sending tens of thousands – if not millions of gallons of water - rushing down the hillside – into the center’s parking lot.
PARK CITY, UT
Caught in Southie

Councilors Flynn, Breadon, and Flaherty to Hold Hearing on Safety at Construction Sites

BOSTON – Boston City Councilors Ed Flynn, Liz Breadon, and Michael Flaherty will hold a hearing to discuss the existing safety procedures and precautions at construction sites due to tragedies, accidents and fires in recent years that have impacted workers, neighbors and pedestrians. This hearing aims to discuss how the city can ensure that construction workers and construction sites are safe, that the vetting process for construction companies are thorough, and ways that the City can ensure the protection and well-being of our workers and residents as we continue to be in the midst of a pandemic. The hearing will be chaired by Councilor Julia Mejia in the Committee on Small Business and Workforce Development, and will be held virtually on Monday, September 20, at 2pm.
BOSTON, MA
heraldstaronline.com

Zoning Board votes down permit for natural gas operation

WEIRTON — Following almost three hours of comments and testimony Tuesday, the Weirton Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously voted down a request for a conditional use permit which would have allowed Southwestern Energy to establish a natural gas well pad operation within city limits. The request initially came before the...
WEIRTON, WV
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
US News and World Report

Tractor Trailers Barred From I-95 Construction Zone

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — After a string of crashes in a construction zone along Interstate 95 in the Wilmington area, Delaware transportation officials are barring tractor-trailers from northbound lanes in the area. Only two-axle vehicles and buses can use northbound lanes from Interstate 495 to north of the Brandywine River...
WILMINGTON, DE
WTOV 9

Weirton Zoning Board votes down drilling site

WEIRTON, W. Va — Weirton's Zoning board hosted a meeting Tuesday continuing their discussion over drilling within the city limits. "We're partially elated because we know the fights not over," said Ed Zawatski of Weirton. The Weirton Zoning Board of Appeals voted Tuesday 5-0 to deny Southwestern Energy's application to...
WEIRTON, WV
kmvt

Sept 16 declared Idaho School Zone Safety Day

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little has proclaimed Sept 16 to be Idaho School Zone Safety Day, a reminder to the driving public to watch for kids on their way to and from school. AAA, the Idaho Transportation Department, and various law enforcement agencies and school districts across the...
IDAHO STATE
CBS Denver

Southbound Lanes Of I-25 Reopen After Closure At RidgeGate Parkway For Crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– All southbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed at RidgeGate Parkway for a while on Saturday morning due to a crash. Two southbound lanes were reopened just before 10 a.m. #I25 southbound: Two right lanes closed due to a crash between Exit 192 – RidgeGate Parkway and Exit 188 – Castle Pines Parkway. Update. https://t.co/APy5bO42XC — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) September 18, 2021 The closure initially shut down all lanes between Exit 192- RidgeGate Parkway and Exit 188- Castle Pines Parkway. (credit: CDOT) South Metro Fire Rescue told CBS4 news that there were minor injuries in the crash involving two vehicles, including a Jeep that was seen on its roof. The second vehicle was damaged by debris caused when the Jeep rolled over. #I25 southbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 192 – RidgeGate Parkway and Exit 188 – Castle Pines Parkway. No est. reopen. https://t.co/APy5bO42XC — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) September 18, 2021
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
WWMT

Wyoming Department of Public Safety phones are down

WYOMING, Mich. — The phone system for the Wyoming Department of Public Safety was reported out of service Friday night. The department said they are working with a phone provider to fix the issue, but they cannot make or receive calls. Wyoming residents can still call 911 for emergencies.
WYOMING, MI

