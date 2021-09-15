‘Stand down’ for construction zone safety

DENVER (CBS4)– A construction accident has damaged a portion of the new Central 70 Project. The Colorado Department of Transportation confirmed that part of a bridge broke off and fell onto one of the new bridges. (credit: Sean Smith ) This happened on Sept. 2. near Interstate 70 and the new bridge at York Street. CDOT said that one of the viaduct columns buckled and pieces of a girder fell off and will have to be replaced. The exterior girder of the York Street bridge took most of the impact. York Street was closed to both pedestrians and vehicles at the time the damage occurred. No one was injured and it was isolated to the construction zone. One lane reopened while repairs are being made.

DENVER, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO