‘Stand down’ for construction zone safety

BOSTON – Boston City Councilors Ed Flynn, Liz Breadon, and Michael Flaherty will hold a hearing to discuss the existing safety procedures and precautions at construction sites due to tragedies, accidents and fires in recent years that have impacted workers, neighbors and pedestrians. This hearing aims to discuss how the city can ensure that construction workers and construction sites are safe, that the vetting process for construction companies are thorough, and ways that the City can ensure the protection and well-being of our workers and residents as we continue to be in the midst of a pandemic. The hearing will be chaired by Councilor Julia Mejia in the Committee on Small Business and Workforce Development, and will be held virtually on Monday, September 20, at 2pm.
