MLB

Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Drives in run in return

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Sosa (wrist) went 1-for-5 with an RBI single in a win over the Mets on Monday. The infielder made his return to the starting nine after a four-game absence due to wrist soreness, with his two-at-bat cameo as a defensive replacement in Sunday's contest versus the Reds teeing up Monday's start. Sosa's ninth-inning RBI knock extended the Cardinals' lead to 6-0 at the time and pushed his average over eight September games to an impressive .308 (8-for-26).

www.cbssports.com

