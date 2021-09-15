CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNA methylation of the glucocorticoid receptor gene predicts substance use in adolescence: longitudinal data from over 1000 young individuals

Cover picture for the articleEarly life stress has been linked to increased methylation of the Nuclear Receptor Subfamily 3 Group C Member 1 (NR3C1) gene, which codes for the glucocorticoid receptor. Moreover, early life stress has been associated with substance use initiation at a younger age, a risk factor for developing substance use disorders. However, no studies to date have investigated whether NR3C1 methylation can predict substance use in young individuals. This study included adolescents 13–14 years of age that reported no history of substance use at baseline, (N = 1041; males = 46%). Participants contributed saliva DNA samples and were followed in middle adolescence as part of KUPOL, a prospective cohort study of 7th-grade students in Sweden. Outcome variables were self-reports of (i) recent use, (ii) lifetime use, and (iii) use duration of (a) alcohol, (b) tobacco products, (c) cannabis, or (d) any substance. Outcomes were measured annually for three consecutive years. The predictor variable was DNA methylation at the exon 1 F locus of NR3C1. Risk and rate ratios were calculated as measures of association, with or without adjustment for internalizing symptoms and parental psychiatric disorders. For a subset of individuals (N = 320), there were also morning and afternoon salivary cortisol measurements available that were analyzed in relation to NR3C1 methylation levels. Baseline NR3C1 hypermethylation associated with future self-reports of recent use and use duration of any substance, before and after adjustment for potential confounders. The overall estimates were attenuated when considering lifetime use. Sex-stratified analyses revealed the strongest association for cigarette use in males. Cortisol analyses revealed associations between NR3C1 methylation and morning cortisol levels. Findings from this study suggest that saliva NR3C1 hypermethylation can predict substance use in middle adolescence. Additional longitudinal studies are warranted to confirm these findings.

NetTCR-2.0 enables accurate prediction of TCR-peptide binding by using paired TCRα and β sequence data

Prediction of T-cell receptor (TCR) interactions with MHC-peptide complexes remains highly challenging. This challenge is primarily due to three dominant factors: data accuracy, data scarceness, and problem complexity. Here, we showcase that “shallow” convolutional neural network (CNN) architectures are adequate to deal with the problem complexity imposed by the length variations of TCRs. We demonstrate that current public bulk CDR3β-pMHC binding data overall is of low quality and that the development of accurate prediction models is contingent on paired α/β TCR sequence data corresponding to at least 150 distinct pairs for each investigated pMHC. In comparison, models trained on CDR3α or CDR3β data alone demonstrated a variable and pMHC specific relative performance drop. Together these findings support that T-cell specificity is predictable given the availability of accurate and sufficient paired TCR sequence data. NetTCR-2.0 is publicly available at https://services.healthtech.dtu.dk/service.php?NetTCR-2.0.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Asialoglycoprotein receptor targeted optical and magnetic resonance imaging and therapy of liver fibrosis using pullulan stabilized multi-functional iron oxide nanoprobe

Early diagnosis and therapy of liver fibrosis is of utmost importance, especially considering the increased incidence of alcoholic and non-alcoholic liver syndromes. In this work, a systematic study is reported to develop a dual function and biocompatible nanoprobe for liver specific diagnostic and therapeutic applications. A polysaccharide polymer, pullulan stabilized iron oxide nanoparticle (P-SPIONs) enabled high liver specificity via asialogycoprotein receptor mediation. Longitudinal and transverse magnetic relaxation rates of 2.15 and 146.91 mM−1 s−1 respectively and a size of 12 nm, confirmed the T2 weighted magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) efficacy of P-SPIONs. A current of 400A on 5 mg/ml of P-SPIONs raised the temperature above 50 °C, to facilitate effective hyperthermia. Finally, a NIR dye conjugation facilitated targeted dual imaging in liver fibrosis models, in vivo, with favourable histopathological results and recommends its use in early stage diagnosis using MRI and optical imaging, and subsequent therapy using hyperthermia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Routinely collected antenatal data for longitudinal prediction of preeclampsia in nulliparous women: a population-based study

The objective was to evaluate the sequentially updated predictive capacity for preeclampsia during pregnancy, using multivariable longitudinal models including data from antenatal care. This population-based cohort study in the Stockholm-Gotland Counties, Sweden, included 58,899 pregnancies of nulliparous women 2008–2013. Prospectively collected data from each antenatal care visit was used, including maternal characteristics, reproductive and medical history, and repeated measurements of blood pressure, weight, symphysis-fundal height, proteinuria, hemoglobin and blood glucose levels. We used a shared-effects joint longitudinal model including all available information up until a given gestational length (week 24, 28, 32, 34 and 36), to update preeclampsia prediction sequentially. Outcome measures were prediction of preeclampsia, preeclampsia with delivery < 37, and preeclampsia with delivery ≥ 37 weeks’ gestation. The area under the curve (AUC) increased with gestational length. AUC for preeclampsia with delivery < 37 weeks’ gestation was 0.73 (95% CI 0.68–0.79) at week 24, and increased to 0.87 (95% CI 0.84–0.90) in week 34. For preeclampsia with delivery ≥ 37 weeks’ gestation, the AUC in week 24 was 0.65 (95% CI 0.63–0.68), but increased to 0.79 (95% CI 0.78–0.80) in week 36. The addition of routinely collected clinical measurements throughout pregnancy improve preeclampsia prediction and may be useful to individualize antenatal care.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Machine learning risk prediction model for acute coronary syndrome and death from use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs in administrative data

Our aim was to investigate the usefulness of machine learning approaches on linked administrative health data at the population level in predicting older patients’ one-year risk of acute coronary syndrome and death following the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Patients from a Western Australian cardiovascular population who were supplied with NSAIDs between 1 Jan 2003 and 31 Dec 2004 were identified from Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme data. Comorbidities from linked hospital admissions data and medication history were inputs. Admissions for acute coronary syndrome or death within one year from the first supply date were outputs. Machine learning classification methods were used to build models to predict ACS and death. Model performance was measured by the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC-ROC), sensitivity and specificity. There were 68,889 patients in the NSAIDs cohort with mean age 76 years and 54% were female. 1882 patients were admitted for acute coronary syndrome and 5405 patients died within one year after their first supply of NSAIDs. The multi-layer neural network, gradient boosting machine and support vector machine were applied to build various classification models. The gradient boosting machine achieved the best performance with an average AUC-ROC of 0.72 predicting ACS and 0.84 predicting death. Machine learning models applied to linked administrative data can potentially improve adverse outcome risk prediction. Further investigation of additional data and approaches are required to improve the performance for adverse outcome risk prediction.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Cannabinoid receptor 1 expression is higher in muscle of old vs. young males, and increases upon resistance exercise in older adults

Aged skeletal muscle undergoes metabolic and structural alterations eventually resulting in a loss of muscle strength and mass, i.e. age-related sarcopenia. Therefore, novel targets for muscle growth purposes in elderly are needed. Here, we explored the role of the cannabinoid system in muscle plasticity through the expression of muscle cannabinoid receptors (CBs) in young and old humans. The CB1 expression was higher (+ 25%; p = 0.04) in muscle of old (≥ 65 years) vs. young adults (20–27 years), whereas CB2 was not differently expressed. Furthermore, resistance exercise tended to increase the CB1 (+ 11%; p = 0.055) and CB2 (+ 37%; p = 0.066) expression in muscle of older adults. Interestingly, increases in the expression of CB2 following resistance exercise positively correlated with changes in key mechanisms of muscle homeostasis, such as catabolism (FOXO3a) and regenerative capacity (Pax7, MyoD). This study for the first time shows that CB1 is differentially expressed with aging and that changes in CB2 expression upon resistance exercise training correlate with changes in mediators that play a central role in muscle plasticity. These data confirm earlier work in cells and mice showing that the cannabinoid system might orchestrate muscle growth, which is an incentive to further explore CB-based strategies that might counteract sarcopenia.
GERMANY
Retraction Note: Safety and efficacy of favipiravir versus hydroxychloroquine in management of COVID-19: A randomised controlled trial

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85227-0, published online 31 March 2021. After concerns were brought to the Editors' attention after publication, the raw data underlying the study were requested. The authors provided several versions of their dataset. Post-publication peer review confirmed that none of these versions fully recapitulates the results presented in the cohort background comparisons, casting doubt on the reliability of the data. Additional concerns were raised about the randomisation procedure, as the equal distribution of male and female patients is unlikely unless sex is a parameter considered during randomisation. However, based on the clarification provided by the authors, sex was not considered during this process. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the results and conclusions presented.
SCIENCE
In vitro and in vivo detection of tunneling nanotubes in normal and pathological osteoclastogenesis involving osteoclast fusion

Osteoclasts are multinucleated cells formed through specific recognition and fusion of mononuclear osteoclast precursors derived from hematopoietic stem cells. Detailed cellular events concerning cell fusion in osteoclast differentiation remain ambiguous. Tunneling nanotubes (TNTs), actin-based membrane structures, play an important role in intercellular communication between cells. We have previously reported the presence of TNTs in the fusion process of osteoclastogenesis. Here we analyzed morphological details of TNTs using scanning electron microscopy. The osteoclast precursor cell line RAW-D was stimulated to form osteoclast-like cells, and morphological details in the appearance of TNTs were extensively analyzed. Osteoclast-like cells could be classified into three types; early osteoclast precursors, late osteoclast precursors, and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells based on the morphological characteristics. TNTs were frequently observed among these three types of cells. TNTs could be classified into thin, medium, and thick TNTs based on the diameter and length. The shapes of TNTs were dynamically changed from thin to thick. Among them, medium TNTs were often observed between two remote cells, in which side branches attached to the culture substrates and beaded bulge-like structures were often observed. Cell-cell interaction through TNTs contributed to cell migration and rapid transport of information between cells. TNTs were shown to be involved in cell-cell fusion between osteoclast precursors and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells, in which movement of membrane vesicles and nuclei was observed. Formation of TNTs was also confirmed in primary cultures of osteoclasts. Furthermore, we have successfully detected TNTs formed between osteoclasts observed in the bone destruction sites of arthritic rats. Thus, formation of TNTs may be important for the differentiation of osteoclasts both in vitro and in vivo. TNTs could be one target cellular structure for the regulation of osteoclast differentiation and function in bone diseases.
CANCER
A longitudinal cohort study of adolescent elite footballers and controls investigating the development of cam morphology

Cam morphology describes an asphericity of the femoral head that develops during adolescence, is highly prevalent in athletes, and predisposes individuals to future osteoarthritis. However, it’s aetiology remains poorly understood. The aim of this study was to perform 3-year longitudinal follow-up of a control population and football club academy cohort to compare the change in hip and growth plate anatomy between athletes and controls. MRI and questionnaires were used to characterise change in hip and growth plate anatomy and quantify activity levels. 121 male academy footballers and 107 male and female controls participated at baseline. Footballers experienced significantly greater increases in femoral head asphericity (4.83 degrees (95% CI: 2.84 to 6.82), p < 0.001) than controls. A positive correlation existed between activity levels and change in femoral head morphology (coefficient 0.79, p  ≤  0.001). Greatest morphological change occurred in individuals aged 11–12 years at baseline, with no significant change in individuals aged 14 years and older at baseline. Cam morphology development was secondary to soft tissue hypertrophy and lateral growth plate extension. In conclusion, excessive loading of the hip joint through exercise prior to 14 years of age may result in growth plate adaptations causing cam morphology. Potential interventions may include training type and load modification in young adolescent football players.
SPORTS
Blood pressure levels among children in rural Uganda: results from 1913 children in a general population survey

Despite increasing levels of adult hypertension in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), there is limited information on elevated blood pressure among children in SSA. We described the distribution of blood pressure among children in rural Uganda and estimated hypertension prevalence. We conducted a cross-sectional study in south-western Uganda, collecting demographic, anthropometric and blood pressure measurements from children aged 6–12 years. Children with elevated blood pressure (systolic and/or diastolic blood pressure greater or equal to the 95th percentile for age, height and sex) were invited for two further assessments 6–18 months later. We described blood pressure distribution at first assessment, assessed associations with demographic and anthropometric characteristics and estimated prevalence of hypertension as defined by having elevated blood pressure on three separate occasions months apart. Blood pressure (BP) was measured in 1913 children (50% male, 3% overweight or obese, 22% stunted) at the first assessment. Mean (SD) systolic and diastolic BP at first assessment was 113.4 mmHg (±10.8) and 69.5 mmHg (±8.3), respectively, and 44.2% had elevated BP. Older age, higher BMI, and being female were associated with higher BP, and stunted height was associated with lower BP. An estimated 7.8% [95% CI:(6.6–9.1)], (males: 6.8%, females: 9.0%), had elevated BP on three separate occasions, and were considered hypertensive. High blood pressure levels among adults in SSA may be set early in life. In this study, obesity (a common lifestyle modifiable risk factor in other settings) was largely irrelevant. More research is needed to understand the main drivers for elevated blood pressure in SSA further.
HEALTH
Evolution and progression of Barrett’s oesophagus to oesophageal cancer

Cancer cells are shaped through an evolutionary process of DNA mutation, cell selection and population expansion. Early steps in this process are driven by a set of mutated driver genes and structural alterations to the genome through copy number gains or losses. Oesophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC) and the pre-invasive tissue, Barrett’s oesophagus (BE), provide an ideal example in which to observe and study this evolution. BE displays early genomic instability, specifically in copy number changes that may later be observed in EAC. Furthermore, these early changes result in patterns of progression (that is, ‘born bad’, gradual or catastrophic) that may help to describe the evolution of EAC. As only a small proportion of patients with BE will go on to develop cancer, a better understanding of these patterns and the resulting genomic changes should improve early detection in EAC and may provide clues for the evolution of cancer more broadly.
CANCER
Association between sugar and starch intakes and type 2 diabetes risk in middle-aged adults in a prospective cohort study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. We aimed to investigate the association between sugar or starch intake and the risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D) in middle-aged Japanese adults. Subjects/methods. Participants comprised 27,797 men and 36,880 women aged 45–75 years with no history of diabetes and critical illness...
HEALTH
Distinct genetic architectures underlie divergent thorax, leg, and wing pigmentation between Drosophila elegans and D. gunungcola

Pigmentation divergence between Drosophila species has emerged as a model trait for studying the genetic basis of phenotypic evolution, with genetic changes contributing to pigmentation differences often mapping to genes in the pigment synthesis pathway and their regulators. These studies of Drosophila pigmentation have tended to focus on pigmentation changes in one body part for a particular pair of species, but changes in pigmentation are often observed in multiple body parts between the same pair of species. The similarities and differences of genetic changes responsible for divergent pigmentation in different body parts of the same species thus remain largely unknown. Here we compare the genetic basis of pigmentation divergence between Drosophila elegans and D. gunungcola in the wing, legs, and thorax. Prior work has shown that regions of the genome containing the pigmentation genes yellow and ebony influence the size of divergent male-specific wing spots between these two species. We find that these same two regions of the genome underlie differences in leg and thorax pigmentation; however, divergent alleles in these regions show differences in allelic dominance and epistasis among the three body parts. These complex patterns of inheritance can be explained by a model of evolution involving tissue-specific changes in the expression of Yellow and Ebony between D. elegans and D. gunungcola.
SCIENCE
Author Correction: DNA damage in circulating leukocytes measured with the comet assay may predict the risk of death

The original version of this Article contained errors. The spelling of the author Monica Neri was incorrectly given as Neri Monica. Additionally, Affiliation 39 was incorrectly given as ‘National Institute of Health, Lisbon, Portugal’. The correct affiliation is listed below:. National Institute of Health Doutor Ricardo Jorge, Porto, Portugal. The...
SCIENCE
Correction: Liquid biopsy: an evolving paradigm for the biological characterisation of plasma cell disorders

Correctionto:Leukemia https://doi.org/10.1038/s41375-021-01339-6 The article Genomic analysis of cellular hierarchy in acute myeloid leukemia using ultrasensitive LC-FACSeq, written by Caner Saygin, Eileen Hu, Pu Zhang, Steven Sher, Arletta Lozanski, Tzyy-Jye Doong, Deedra Nicolet, Shelley Orwick, Jadwiga Labanowska, Jordan N. Skinner, Casey Cempre, Tierney Kauffman, Virginia M. Goettl, Nyla A. Heerema, Lynne Abruzzo, Cecelia Miller, Rosa Lapalombella, Gregory Behbehani, Alice S. Mims, Karilyn Larkin, Nicole Grieselhuber, Alison Walker, Bhavana Bhatnagar, Clara D. Bloomfield, John C. Byrd, Gerard Lozanski & James S. Blachly, was originally published electronically on the publisher’s internet portal on 21 May 2021 without open access. With the author(s)’ decision to opt for Open Choice the copyright of the article changed on 16 August 2021 to © The Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution.
SCIENCE
Exosome-mediated stable epigenetic repression of HIV-1

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV-1) produces a persistent latent infection. Control of HIV-1 using combination antiretroviral therapy (cART) comes at the cost of life-shortening side effects and development of drug-resistant HIV-1. An ideal and safer therapy should be deliverable in vivo and target the stable epigenetic repression of the virus, inducing a stable “block and lock” of virus expression. Towards this goal, we developed an HIV-1 promoter-targeting Zinc Finger Protein (ZFP-362) fused to active domains of DNA methyltransferase 3 A to induce long-term stable epigenetic repression of HIV-1. Cells were engineered to produce exosomes packaged with RNAs encoding this HIV-1 repressor protein. We find here that the repressor loaded anti-HIV-1 exosomes suppress virus expression and that this suppression is mechanistically driven by DNA methylation of HIV-1 in humanized NSG mouse models. The observations presented here pave the way for an exosome-mediated systemic delivery platform of therapeutic cargo to epigenetically repress HIV-1 infection.
SCIENCE
A costimulatory molecule-related signature in regard to evaluation of prognosis and immune features for clear cell renal cell carcinoma

Costimulatory molecules have been proven to enhance antitumor immune responses, but their roles in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) remain unexplored. In this study, we aimed to explore the gene expression profiles of costimulatory molecule genes in ccRCC and construct a prognostic signature to improve treatment decision-making and clinical outcomes. We performed the first comprehensive analysis of costimulatory molecules in patients with ccRCC and identified 13 costimulatory molecule genes with prognostic values and diagnostic values. Consensus clustering analysis based on these 13 costimulatory molecular genes showed different distribution patterns and prognostic differences for the two clusters identified. Then, a costimulatory molecule-related signature was constructed based on these 13 costimulatory molecular genes, and validated in an external dataset, showing good performance for predicting a patient’s prognosis. The signature was an independent risk factor for ccRCC patients and was significantly correlated with patients’ clinical factors, which could be used as a complement for clinical factors. In addition, the signature was associated with the tumor immune microenvironment and the response to immunotherapy. Patients identified as high-risk based on our signature exhibited a high mutation frequency, a high level of immune cell infiltration, and an immunosuppressive microenvironment. High-risk patients tended to have high cytolytic activity scores and immunophenoscore of CTLA4 and PD1/PD-L1/PD-L2 blocker than low-risk patients, suggesting these patients may be more suitable for immunotherapy. Therefore, our signature could provide clinicians with prognosis predictions and help guide treatment for ccRCC patients.
CANCER
A meander around many circulatory systems

Of hearts, and myriad other ways natural selection has hit on to sustain multicellular life. Henry Nicholls is a science journalist based in London. You have full access to this article via your institution. Pump: A Natural History of the Heart Bill Schutt Algonquin (2021) Rich in meaning and metaphor,...
SCIENCE
Surgical technique, perioperative management and early outcome data of the PAUL® glaucoma drainage device

To describe a surgical technique and early post-operative outcomes for a novel glaucoma drainage device—the PAUL® glaucoma implant (PGI). A consecutive cohort study of subjects who had PGI surgery between February 2019 and May 2020 with a minimum of 6-month follow-up. Primary outcome measures included failure (intraocular pressure (IOP) > 21 mmHg or a <20% reduction of IOP, removal of the implant, further glaucoma intervention or visual loss to no light perception). Secondary outcomes included mean IOP, mean number of medications, logMAR visual acuity (VA) and complications.
HEALTH
Loneliness, social isolation, and pain following the COVID-19 outbreak: data from a nationwide internet survey in Japan

The aim of cross-sectional study was to investigate the association between loneliness, increased social isolation, and pain following the COVID-19 outbreak. A total of 25,482 participants, aged 15–79 years, were assessed using an internet survey; the University of California, Los Angeles Loneliness Scale (Version 3), Short Form 3-item (UCLA-LS3-SF3) was used to assess loneliness, and a modified item of the UCLA-LS3-SF3 was used to measure the perception of increased social isolation during the pandemic. The outcome measures included the prevalence/incidence of pain (i.e., headache, neck or shoulder pain, upper limb pain, low back pain, and leg pain), pain intensity, and the prevalence of past/present chronic pain. Pain intensity was measured by the pain/discomfort item of the 5-level version of the EuroQol 5 Dimension scale. Odds ratios of pain prevalence/incidence and past/present chronic pain prevalence according to the UCLA-LS3-SF3 scoring groups (tertiles) and the frequency of the perceived increase in social isolation (categories 1–5) were calculated using multinomial logistic regression analysis. The mean pain intensity values among different loneliness and social isolation levels were tested using an analysis of covariance. Increased loneliness and the severity of the perceived social isolation were positively associated with the prevalence/incidence of pain, pain intensity, and the prevalence of past/present chronic pain.
MENTAL HEALTH

