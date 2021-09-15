Additional traffic changes are scheduled this week along US 50 in Seymour
JACKSON CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors, LP plans to implement additional traffic restrictions along US 50 in Seymour this week. Starting Thursday morning, September 16, Cloverleaf Drive is scheduled to close at US 50. The closure will allow for the removal of old pavement and the placement of new full-depth asphalt. Cloverleaf Drive is expected to reopen Saturday evening, weather permitting.www.wbiw.com
