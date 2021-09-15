CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seymour, IN

Additional traffic changes are scheduled this week along US 50 in Seymour

wbiw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors, LP plans to implement additional traffic restrictions along US 50 in Seymour this week. Starting Thursday morning, September 16, Cloverleaf Drive is scheduled to close at US 50. The closure will allow for the removal of old pavement and the placement of new full-depth asphalt. Cloverleaf Drive is expected to reopen Saturday evening, weather permitting.

www.wbiw.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Gabby Petito case: Who are Brian Laundrie's parents?

FBI agents entered the Florida home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie on Monday after a body was found Sunday in Grand Teton National Park that matched the description of missing woman Gabby Petito. Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, has been reportedly missing since Sept. 14, with his parents filing a missing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seymour, IN
Seymour, IN
Traffic
Local
Indiana Traffic
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Island#Weather#Jackson Co#Wb#Azul Tequila#El Nopal

Comments / 0

Community Policy