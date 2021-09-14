CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Automakers Protest Extra Tax Credit for EVs Made by Union Workers

By Heidi
Redorbit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla has a reputation for being anti-union, including accusations that Elon Musk attempted to intimidate union organizers and a brief fight with one German automakers’ union over the union’s complaints related to Tesla hiring a factory manager for Gigafactory Berlin away from Mercedes-Benz. Now Tesla is joining other automakers like Toyota and Honda to protest a proposed additional tax credit for electric vehicles purchased from companies that have a strong union presence.

The Independent

Carmaker Stellantis loses former FCA CEO Manley

PSA Peugeot’s takeover of Fiat Chrysler to form the world’s fourth-largest carmaker has had its first executive casualty, with former Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley stepping down as his role of head of the Americas Stellantis announced Tuesday that Manley, 57, was leaving to become CEO of the largest dealership network in the United States, AutoNation Inc., based in Florida. Manley will not be replaced, and Americas chief operating officer Antonio Filosa will report directly to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. Manley was named CEO of Fiat Chrysler in July 2018, coinciding with the illness and sudden death of...
State
California State
MarketWatch

Tata Motors to raise commercial vehicle prices by 2% to offset continued rise in commodity costs

Tata Motors Ltd. disclosed Tuesday that it will raise prices of its commercial vehicles by about 2%, starting Oct. 1. The India-based auto maker said the price increases are to help offset a continued rise in commodity costs, such as steel and precious metals. Tata said it has tried to minimize the price increases by absorbing a portion of the increased commodity costs at various levels of manufacturing. Tata's U.S.-listed shares were indicated up a little more than 1% in Tuesday's premarket, after falling 5.8% amid a three-day losing streak through Monday. It has shed 12.0% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.2%.
MarketWatch

Tesla, Nio stocks fall as Li Auto deliveries warning, Evergrande fears weigh

Shares of China-based electric vehicle makers, and of Tesla Inc. , took a hit ahead of Monday's open, amid a one-two punch of Li Auto Inc.'s warning of a deliveries miss and worries that real estate developer China Evergrande Group could default this week. Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.0% toward a four-month low, Xpeng Inc. slid 4.4% and Li Auto shed 5.7%. Tesla's stock slumped 2.8%, putting them on track to snap a four-day win streak. Tesla recorded $5.90 billion in revenue from China in the first six months of 2021, or 26.4% of total revenue, after recording $2.30 billion in China revenue, or 19.1% of the total, in the same period in 2020. Earlier, Li Auto cut its third-quarter deliveries guidance to 24,500 from 25,000 to 26,000, as the slower-than-expected recovery in semiconductor supplies hampered results. And worries over a potential Evergrande default sent global equity markets reeling, as the iShares MSCI China ETF dropped 3.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 646 points, or 1.9%.
Redorbit.com

Tesla to Reverse Price Hikes for Some Solar Roof Customers

In March, Tesla caused outrage among customers who had reserved a solar roof by making significant price hikes to their solar roofs. Customers reported communications from Tesla saying that the price of their solar roofs were increasing, sometimes even more than doubling. These customers were only given the choice of...
Redorbit.com

Tesla to Work With Regulators to Improve Data Security

Elon Musk announced at an industry event in China that Tesla will work with regulators worldwide to improve its data security. Tesla vehicles are capable of sending data from their sensors and cameras to a remote server, which has caused both governments and consumer advocacy groups to express concerns about cybersecurity.
Person
Elon Musk
insideevs.com

Tesla's Elon Musk Gives Much Credit To Chinese Automakers

YouTube influencer JayinShanghai recently shared the above video. Jay explains that Tesla CEO Elon Musk was invited to speak at the 2021 World New Energy Vehicle Congress in Hainan, China. It wasn't live, however, as Musk contributed to the event via a pre-recorded video. Musk talks about the future of...
The Motley Fool

Why Is Tesla Mad About New EV Tax Credits?

Markets rebounded from early losses on Thursday. Tesla joined foreign automakers in criticizing new EV tax credit legislation. Ford and GM support the proposal. The stock market once again proved its resilience on Thursday, managing to mount a substantial comeback from large declines earlier in the day. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) even managed to post a modest gain by the end of the trading session, and although the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) finished lower, they were well off their worst levels by the close.
Vice

Tesla, Toyota, and Honda Don’t Want You to Get a Discount for Buying Union-Made EVs

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. On Friday, the House Ways and Means Committee released the text for the long-awaited $3.5 trillion budget package the Biden administration has suggested would serve as its green energy package among other things included in the administration's expansive definition of "infrastructure." And there is a lot to like for automakers trying to execute an expensive transition from gas-powered cars to electric ones, including an extension and expansion of the $7,500 EV tax credit to up to $12,500. It also includes a customer option to get that discount at the point of sale rather than needing to wait to file tax returns.
Tree Hugger

Democrat Proposal of EV Tax Credits Divides Automakers

It’s not surprising that a Democratic proposal to expand incentives for electric vehicles has run into opposition. It’s aimed at boosting domestic producers at the expense of foreign competition from companies such as Toyota, which said the proposal “will discriminate against nearly half the autoworkers in the country and put the environment second to unrelated agendas.”
CNET

EV tax credits jump to $12,500 in proposed bill

Electric car tax credits are on the road to receiving a $4,500 boost for those eligible to claim them. Thanks to a proposed bill moving through Congress, part of a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint Democrats passed, you may soon be eligible for $12,500 back on your taxes when buying an EV. It's not for certain yet, though, so read on for the latest surrounding EV tax credits and subsidies.
Autoblog

Tesla, Toyota spar with Ford, UAW over EV tax credit for union-built cars

WASHINGTON — Toyota Motor Corp and Tesla clashed with Ford Motor Co and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union over a proposal by Democrats in the U.S. House to give union-made, U.S.-built electric vehicles an additional $4,500 tax incentive. In a letter to Congress, Toyota said the plan discriminates against...
Green Car Reports

Revamped EV tax credit: Tesla, Toyota, Honda pushing back vs. union-made bonus

Honda, Tesla, and Toyota are pushing back against a proposal by Democrats in the United States House of Representatives to give union-made electric cars an additional $4,500 federal tax credit. The two Japanese automakers issued statements late last week criticizing the move, Reuters reported. Both Honda and Toyota operate non-union...
