CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The temporal origin of dentate granule neurons dictates their role in spatial memory

By Nuria Masachs
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dentate gyrus is one of the only brain regions that continues its development after birth in rodents. Adolescence is a very sensitive period during which cognitive competences are programmed. We investigated the role of dentate granule neurons (DGNs) born during adolescence in spatial memory and compared them with those generated earlier in life (in embryos or neonates) or during adulthood by combining functional imaging, retroviral and optogenetic tools to tag and silence DGNs. By imaging DGNs expressing Zif268, a proxy for neuronal activity, we found that neurons generated in adolescent rats (and not embryos or neonates) are transiently involved in spatial memory processing. In contrast, adult-generated DGNs are recruited at a later time point when animals are older. A causal relationship between the temporal origin of DGNs and spatial memory was confirmed by silencing DGNs in behaving animals. Our results demonstrate that the emergence of spatial memory depends on neurons born during adolescence, a function later assumed by neurons generated during adulthood.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Induction of dopaminergic neurons for neuronal subtype-specific modeling of psychiatric disease risk

Dopaminergic neurons are critical to movement, mood, addiction, and stress. Current techniques for generating dopaminergic neurons from human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) yield heterogenous cell populations with variable purity and inconsistent reproducibility between donors, hiPSC clones, and experiments. Here, we report the rapid (5 weeks) and efficient (~90%) induction of induced dopaminergic neurons (iDANs) through transient overexpression of lineage-promoting transcription factors combined with stringent selection across five donors. We observe maturation-dependent increase in dopamine synthesis and electrophysiological properties consistent with midbrain dopaminergic neuron identity, such as slow-rising after- hyperpolarization potentials, an action potential duration of ~3 ms, tonic sub-threshold oscillatory activity, and spontaneous burst firing at a frequency of ~1.0–1.75 Hz. Transcriptome analysis reveals robust expression of genes involved in fetal midbrain dopaminergic neuron identity. Specifically expressed genes in iDANs, as well as those from isogenic induced GABAergic and glutamatergic neurons, were enriched in loci conferring heritability for cannabis use disorder, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder; however, each neuronal subtype demonstrated subtype-specific heritability enrichments in biologically relevant pathways, and iDANs alone were uniquely enriched in autism spectrum disorder risk loci. Therefore, iDANs provide a critical tool for modeling midbrain dopaminergic neuron development and dysfunction in psychiatric disease.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Evaluation of spatial-temporal variation performance of ERA5 precipitation data in China

ERA5 is the latest fifth-generation reanalysis global atmosphere dataset from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, replacing ERA-Interim as the next generation of representative satellite-observational data on the global scale. ERA5 data have been evaluated and applied in different regions, but the performances are inconsistent. Meanwhile, there are few precise evaluations of ERA5 precipitation data over long time series have been performed in Chinese mainland. This study evaluates the temporal-spatial performance of ERA5 precipitation data from 1979 to 2018 based on gridded-ground meteorological station observational data across China. The results showed that ERA5 data could capture the annual and seasonal patterns of observed precipitation in China well, with correlation coefficient values ranging from 0.796 to 0.945, but ERA5 slightly overestimated precipitation in the summer. Nonetheless, the results also showed that the accuracy of the precipitation products was strongly correlated with topographic distribution and climatic divisions. The performance of ERA5 shows spatial inherently across China that the highest correlation coefficient values locate in eastern, Northwestern and North China and the lowest biases locate in Southeast China. This study provides a reliable data assessment of the ERA5 data and precipitation trend analyses in China. The results provide accuracy references for the further use of precipitation satellite data for hydrological calculations and climate numerical simulations.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Plexin-A1 expression in the inhibitory neurons of infralimbic cortex regulates the specificity of fear memory in male mice

Maintaining appropriate levels of fear memory specificity is crucial for individual’s survival and mental health, whereas overgeneralized fear commonly occurs in neuropsychiatric disorders, including posttraumatic stress disorder and generalized anxiety disorder. However, the molecular mechanisms regulating fear memory specificity remain poorly understood. The medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC) is considered as a key brain region in fear memory regulation. Previous transcriptomic studies have identified that plexin-A1, a transmembrane receptor critical for axon development, was downregulated in the mPFC after fear memory training. In this study, we identified that learning-induced downregulation of the mRNA and protein levels of plexin-A1 specifically occurred in the inhibitory but not excitatory neurons in the infralimbic cortex (IL) of mPFC. Further studies of plexin-A1 by virus-mediated over-expression of functional mutants selectively in the IL inhibitory neurons revealed the critical roles of plexin-A1 for regulating memory specificity and anxiety. Moreover, our findings revealed that plexin-A1 regulated the distribution of glutamic acid decarboxylase 67, a GABA synthetase, which in turn modulated the activity of IL and its downstream brain regions. Collectively, our findings elucidate the molecular modifier of IL inhibitory neurons in regulating memory specificity and anxiety, and provide candidates for developing therapeutic strategies for the prevention or treatment of a series of fear generalization-related neuropsychiatric disorders.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Chemogenetic modulation of histaminergic neurons in the tuberomamillary nucleus alters territorial aggression and wakefulness

Designer receptor activated by designer drugs (DREADDs) techniques are widely used to modulate the activities of specific neuronal populations during behavioural tasks. However, DREADDs-induced modulation of histaminergic neurons in the tuberomamillary nucleus (HATMN neurons) has produced inconsistent effects on the sleep–wake cycle, possibly due to the use of Hdc-Cre mice driving Cre recombinase and DREADDs activity outside the targeted region. Moreover, previous DREADDs studies have not examined locomotor activity and aggressive behaviours, which are also regulated by brain histamine levels. In the present study, we investigated the effects of HATMN activation and inhibition on the locomotor activity, aggressive behaviours and sleep–wake cycle of Hdc-Cre mice with minimal non-target expression of Cre-recombinase. Chemoactivation of HATMN moderately enhanced locomotor activity in a novel open field. Activation of HATMN neurons significantly enhanced aggressive behaviour in the resident–intruder test. Wakefulness was increased and non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep decreased for an hour by HATMN chemoactivation. Conversely HATMN chemoinhibition decreased wakefulness and increased NREM sleep for 6 h. These changes in wakefulness induced by HATMN modulation were related to the maintenance of vigilance state. These results indicate the influences of HATMN neurons on exploratory activity, territorial aggression, and wake maintenance.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spatial Memory#Associative Memory#Long Term Memory#European Union#Granule#Endocannobinoid Systems#Ieg
Nature.com

Numerical model of the spatio-temporal dynamics in a water strider group

The water strider group demonstrates a very complex dynamics consisting of competition for the food items, territoriality and aggression to the conspecific individuals, escaping from the predators, etc. The situation is even more complex due to the presence of different instars, which in most water strider species live in the same habitat and occupy the same niche. The presented swarm model of water striders demonstrates the realistic population dynamics. For the swarm formation in the model, attraction and repulsion forces were used. Animal motion in the model takes into account inertia and kinetic energy dissipation effects. The model includes three different rates related to the growth of individuals: food appearance rate, food assimilation rate, and stored energy loss rate. The results of our modeling show that the size distribution of individuals seems to be an adequate measure for population status, and it has a characteristic shape for different model parameter combinations. Distribution of the distances between nearest neighbors is other important measure of the population density and its dynamics. Parameters of the model can be tuned in such a way, that the shape of both distributions in a steady phase coincides with that shape observed in a natural population, which helps to understand the factors leading to particular momentary distribution of both parameters (size and distance) in the population. From this point of view, the model can predict how both distributions can further develop from certain state depending on particular combination of factors.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Topological flocking models in spatially heterogeneous environments

Flocking models with metric and topological interactions are supposed to exhibit distinct features, as for instance the presence and absence of moving polar bands. On the other hand, quenched disorder (spatial heterogeneities) has been shown to dramatically affect large-scale properties of active systems with metric interactions, while the impact of quenched disorder on active systems with metric-free interactions has remained, until now, unexplored. Here, we show that topological flocking models recover several features of metric ones in homogeneous media, when placed in a heterogeneous environment. In particular, we find that order is long-ranged even in the presence of spatial heterogeneities, and that the heterogeneous environment induces an effective density-order coupling facilitating emergence of traveling bands, which are observed in wide regions of parameter space. We argue that such a coupling results from a fluctuation-induced rewiring of the topological interaction network, strongly enhanced by the presence of spatial heterogeneities.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

In vitro and in vivo detection of tunneling nanotubes in normal and pathological osteoclastogenesis involving osteoclast fusion

Osteoclasts are multinucleated cells formed through specific recognition and fusion of mononuclear osteoclast precursors derived from hematopoietic stem cells. Detailed cellular events concerning cell fusion in osteoclast differentiation remain ambiguous. Tunneling nanotubes (TNTs), actin-based membrane structures, play an important role in intercellular communication between cells. We have previously reported the presence of TNTs in the fusion process of osteoclastogenesis. Here we analyzed morphological details of TNTs using scanning electron microscopy. The osteoclast precursor cell line RAW-D was stimulated to form osteoclast-like cells, and morphological details in the appearance of TNTs were extensively analyzed. Osteoclast-like cells could be classified into three types; early osteoclast precursors, late osteoclast precursors, and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells based on the morphological characteristics. TNTs were frequently observed among these three types of cells. TNTs could be classified into thin, medium, and thick TNTs based on the diameter and length. The shapes of TNTs were dynamically changed from thin to thick. Among them, medium TNTs were often observed between two remote cells, in which side branches attached to the culture substrates and beaded bulge-like structures were often observed. Cell-cell interaction through TNTs contributed to cell migration and rapid transport of information between cells. TNTs were shown to be involved in cell-cell fusion between osteoclast precursors and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells, in which movement of membrane vesicles and nuclei was observed. Formation of TNTs was also confirmed in primary cultures of osteoclasts. Furthermore, we have successfully detected TNTs formed between osteoclasts observed in the bone destruction sites of arthritic rats. Thus, formation of TNTs may be important for the differentiation of osteoclasts both in vitro and in vivo. TNTs could be one target cellular structure for the regulation of osteoclast differentiation and function in bone diseases.
CANCER
Nature.com

Reply to Comment on “In vivo flow cytometry reveals a circadian rhythm of circulating tumor cells”

We thank Niedre et al. for their correspondence regarding our recent paper1. They proposed a point that the temporal distribution of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) monitored by diffuse in vivo flow cytometry in a multiple myeloma mouse model in their previous work2 might be different from our results. Niedre et al. claimed that CTC detection statistics deviated from Poisson but did not found circadian variations in CTC numbers in a multiple myeloma mouse model. They also cite another literature by Juratli. et al.3, in which the authors reported that CTC numbers did not always correlate with tumor size during cancer progression. However, by establishing an orthotopic mouse model of prostate cancer and utilizing the technology in vivo flow cytometry (IVFC), we found CTCs exhibited bursting activity and daily oscillation in an orthotopic model of prostate cancer1.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Safety and efficacy of favipiravir versus hydroxychloroquine in management of COVID-19: A randomised controlled trial

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85227-0, published online 31 March 2021. After concerns were brought to the Editors' attention after publication, the raw data underlying the study were requested. The authors provided several versions of their dataset. Post-publication peer review confirmed that none of these versions fully recapitulates the results presented in the cohort background comparisons, casting doubt on the reliability of the data. Additional concerns were raised about the randomisation procedure, as the equal distribution of male and female patients is unlikely unless sex is a parameter considered during randomisation. However, based on the clarification provided by the authors, sex was not considered during this process. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the results and conclusions presented.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association between sugar and starch intakes and type 2 diabetes risk in middle-aged adults in a prospective cohort study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. We aimed to investigate the association between sugar or starch intake and the risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D) in middle-aged Japanese adults. Subjects/methods. Participants comprised 27,797 men and 36,880 women aged 45–75 years with no history of diabetes and critical illness...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Distinct genetic architectures underlie divergent thorax, leg, and wing pigmentation between Drosophila elegans and D. gunungcola

Pigmentation divergence between Drosophila species has emerged as a model trait for studying the genetic basis of phenotypic evolution, with genetic changes contributing to pigmentation differences often mapping to genes in the pigment synthesis pathway and their regulators. These studies of Drosophila pigmentation have tended to focus on pigmentation changes in one body part for a particular pair of species, but changes in pigmentation are often observed in multiple body parts between the same pair of species. The similarities and differences of genetic changes responsible for divergent pigmentation in different body parts of the same species thus remain largely unknown. Here we compare the genetic basis of pigmentation divergence between Drosophila elegans and D. gunungcola in the wing, legs, and thorax. Prior work has shown that regions of the genome containing the pigmentation genes yellow and ebony influence the size of divergent male-specific wing spots between these two species. We find that these same two regions of the genome underlie differences in leg and thorax pigmentation; however, divergent alleles in these regions show differences in allelic dominance and epistasis among the three body parts. These complex patterns of inheritance can be explained by a model of evolution involving tissue-specific changes in the expression of Yellow and Ebony between D. elegans and D. gunungcola.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Postoperative malrotation of humerus shaft fracture causes degeneration of rotator cuff and cartilage

We hypothesized that postoperative malrotation of humeral shaft fractures can alter the bio-mechanical environment of the shoulder; thus, rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration could be induced. Therefore, we designed an animal experiment to evaluate the impact of malrotation deformities after minimally invasive surgery for humeral fractures on the rotator cuff and cartilage, which has rarely been described in previous studies. Twenty-four New Zealand white rabbits were randomly divided into the sham control group (A), negative control group (B) and malrotated group (C). A sham operation with surgical exposure alone was performed in group A. Humeral shaft osteotomy was performed in Group B and C. In Group B, the fractures were fixed in situ with plate -screw system. While in Group C, iatrogenic rotational deformity was created after the proximal end of the fracture being internally rotated by 20 degrees and then subsequently fixed. The animals with bone healing were sacrificed for pathological and biochemical examination. In group C, the modified Mankin scale for cartilage pathology evaluation and the modified Movin scale for tendon both showed highest score among groups with statistical significance (P < 0.05); Disordered alignment and proportion of collagen I/III of rotator cuff were confirmed with picrosirius red staining; Transmission electron microscopy also showed ultrastructural tendon damage. Immunohistochemistry showed that both MMP-1 and MMP-13 expression were significantly higher in group C than groups A and B(P < 0.05). Minimally invasive techniques for humerus shaft fracture might be cosmetically advantageous, but the consequent postoperative malrotation could increase the risk of rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration. This conclusion is supported here by primary evidence from animal experiments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Correction: Liquid biopsy: an evolving paradigm for the biological characterisation of plasma cell disorders

Correctionto:Leukemia https://doi.org/10.1038/s41375-021-01339-6 The article Genomic analysis of cellular hierarchy in acute myeloid leukemia using ultrasensitive LC-FACSeq, written by Caner Saygin, Eileen Hu, Pu Zhang, Steven Sher, Arletta Lozanski, Tzyy-Jye Doong, Deedra Nicolet, Shelley Orwick, Jadwiga Labanowska, Jordan N. Skinner, Casey Cempre, Tierney Kauffman, Virginia M. Goettl, Nyla A. Heerema, Lynne Abruzzo, Cecelia Miller, Rosa Lapalombella, Gregory Behbehani, Alice S. Mims, Karilyn Larkin, Nicole Grieselhuber, Alison Walker, Bhavana Bhatnagar, Clara D. Bloomfield, John C. Byrd, Gerard Lozanski & James S. Blachly, was originally published electronically on the publisher’s internet portal on 21 May 2021 without open access. With the author(s)’ decision to opt for Open Choice the copyright of the article changed on 16 August 2021 to © The Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Surgical technique, perioperative management and early outcome data of the PAUL® glaucoma drainage device

To describe a surgical technique and early post-operative outcomes for a novel glaucoma drainage device—the PAUL® glaucoma implant (PGI). A consecutive cohort study of subjects who had PGI surgery between February 2019 and May 2020 with a minimum of 6-month follow-up. Primary outcome measures included failure (intraocular pressure (IOP) > 21 mmHg or a <20% reduction of IOP, removal of the implant, further glaucoma intervention or visual loss to no light perception). Secondary outcomes included mean IOP, mean number of medications, logMAR visual acuity (VA) and complications.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Exosome-mediated stable epigenetic repression of HIV-1

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV-1) produces a persistent latent infection. Control of HIV-1 using combination antiretroviral therapy (cART) comes at the cost of life-shortening side effects and development of drug-resistant HIV-1. An ideal and safer therapy should be deliverable in vivo and target the stable epigenetic repression of the virus, inducing a stable “block and lock” of virus expression. Towards this goal, we developed an HIV-1 promoter-targeting Zinc Finger Protein (ZFP-362) fused to active domains of DNA methyltransferase 3 A to induce long-term stable epigenetic repression of HIV-1. Cells were engineered to produce exosomes packaged with RNAs encoding this HIV-1 repressor protein. We find here that the repressor loaded anti-HIV-1 exosomes suppress virus expression and that this suppression is mechanistically driven by DNA methylation of HIV-1 in humanized NSG mouse models. The observations presented here pave the way for an exosome-mediated systemic delivery platform of therapeutic cargo to epigenetically repress HIV-1 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A costimulatory molecule-related signature in regard to evaluation of prognosis and immune features for clear cell renal cell carcinoma

Costimulatory molecules have been proven to enhance antitumor immune responses, but their roles in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) remain unexplored. In this study, we aimed to explore the gene expression profiles of costimulatory molecule genes in ccRCC and construct a prognostic signature to improve treatment decision-making and clinical outcomes. We performed the first comprehensive analysis of costimulatory molecules in patients with ccRCC and identified 13 costimulatory molecule genes with prognostic values and diagnostic values. Consensus clustering analysis based on these 13 costimulatory molecular genes showed different distribution patterns and prognostic differences for the two clusters identified. Then, a costimulatory molecule-related signature was constructed based on these 13 costimulatory molecular genes, and validated in an external dataset, showing good performance for predicting a patient’s prognosis. The signature was an independent risk factor for ccRCC patients and was significantly correlated with patients’ clinical factors, which could be used as a complement for clinical factors. In addition, the signature was associated with the tumor immune microenvironment and the response to immunotherapy. Patients identified as high-risk based on our signature exhibited a high mutation frequency, a high level of immune cell infiltration, and an immunosuppressive microenvironment. High-risk patients tended to have high cytolytic activity scores and immunophenoscore of CTLA4 and PD1/PD-L1/PD-L2 blocker than low-risk patients, suggesting these patients may be more suitable for immunotherapy. Therefore, our signature could provide clinicians with prognosis predictions and help guide treatment for ccRCC patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Size and profile of skyrmions in skyrmion crystals

Size is a fundamental quantity of magnetic skyrmions. A magnetic skyrmion can be a local circular object and in an isolated form. A skyrmion can also coexist with a group of its siblings in a condensed phase. Each skyrmion in a condensed phase takes a stripe shape at low skyrmion density and a circular shape at high skyrmion density. Skyrmions at high density form a skyrmion crystal (SkX). So far, skyrmion size in an SkX has not been seriously studied. Here, by using a generic chiral magnetic film, it is found that skyrmion size in an SkX has a different parameter dependence as those for isolated skyrmions and stripes. A size formula and a good spin profile for skyrmions in SkXs are proposed. These findings have important implications in searching for stable smaller skyrmions at the room temperature.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Germline and sporadic mTOR pathway mutations in low-grade oncocytic tumor of the kidney

Low-grade oncocytic tumor (LOT) of the kidney is a recently described entity with poorly understood pathogenesis. Using next-generation sequencing (NGS) and complementary approaches, we provide insight into its biology. We describe 22 LOT corresponding to 7 patients presenting with a median age of 75 years (range 63–86 years) and male to female ratio 2:5. All 22 tumors demonstrated prototypical microscopic features. Tumors were well-circumscribed and solid. They were composed of sheets of tumor cells in compact nests. Tumor cells had eosinophilic cytoplasm, round to oval nuclei (without nuclear membrane irregularities), focal subtle perinuclear halos, and occasional binucleation. Sharply delineated edematous stromal islands were often observed. Tumor cells were positive for PAX8, negative for CD117, and exhibited diffuse and strong cytokeratin-7 expression. Six patients presented with pT1 tumors. At a median follow-up of 29 months, four patients were alive without recurrence (three patients had died from unrelated causes). All tumors were originally classified as chromophobe renal cell carcinoma, eosinophilic variant (chRCC-eo). While none of the patients presented with known syndromic features, one patient with multiple bilateral LOTs was subsequently found to have a likely pathogenic germline TSC1 mutation. Somatic, likely activating, mutations in MTOR and RHEB were identified in all other evaluable LOTs. As assessed by phospho-S6 and phospho-4E-BP1, mTOR complex 1 (mTORC1) was activated across all cases but to different extent. MTOR mutant LOT exhibited lower levels of mTORC1 activation, possibly related to mTORC1 dimerization and the preservation of a wild-type MTOR copy (retained chromosome 1). Supporting its distinction from related entities, gene expression analyses showed that LOT clustered separately from classic chRCC, chRCC-eo, and RO. In summary, converging mTORC1 pathway mutations, mTORC1 complex activation, and a distinctive gene expression signature along with characteristic phenotypic features support LOT designation as a distinct entity with both syndromic and non-syndromic cases associated with an indolent course.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Distinction of surgically resected gastrointestinal stromal tumor by near-infrared hyperspectral imaging

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-79021-7, published online 14 December 2020. The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for Daiki Sato. The correct affiliations are listed below. Department of Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, National Cancer Center Hospital East, Kashiwa, Chiba, Japan. Course of Advanced Clinical Research of Cancer, Juntendo University...
CANCER
Nature.com

Multimetric feature selection for analyzing multicategory outcomes of colorectal cancer: random forest and multinomial logistic regression models

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is one of the most common cancers worldwide, and a leading cause of cancer deaths. Better classifying multicategory outcomes of CRC with clinical and omic data may help adjust treatment regimens based on individual’s risk. Here, we selected the features that were useful for classifying four-category survival outcome of CRC using the clinical and transcriptomic data, or clinical, transcriptomic, microsatellite instability and selected oncogenic-driver data (all data) of TCGA. We also optimized multimetric feature selection to develop the best multinomial logistic regression (MLR) and random forest (RF) models that had the highest accuracy, precision, recall and F1 score, respectively. We identified 2073 differentially expressed genes of the TCGA RNASeq dataset. MLR overall outperformed RF in the multimetric feature selection. In both RF and MLR models, precision, recall and F1 score increased as the feature number increased and peaked at the feature number of 600–1000, while the models’ accuracy remained stable. The best model was the MLR one with 825 features based on sum of squared coefficients using all data, and attained the best accuracy of 0.855, F1 of 0.738 and precision of 0.832, which were higher than those using clinical and transcriptomic data. The top-ranked features in the MLR model of the best performance using clinical and transcriptomic data were different from those using all data. However, pathologic staging, HBS1L, TSPYL4, and TP53TG3B were the overlapping top-20 ranked features in the best models using clinical and transcriptomic, or all data. Thus, we developed a multimetric feature-selection based MLR model that outperformed RF models in classifying four-category outcome of CRC patients. Interestingly, adding microsatellite instability and oncogenic-driver data to clinical and transcriptomic data improved models’ performances. Precision and recall of tuned algorithms may change significantly as the feature number changes, but accuracy appears not sensitive to these changes.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy