Williamsport man, classified as a sexually violent predator under Megan’s Law, faces felony charges
Classified as a sexually violent predator under Megan’s Law, Gerald Jordan, 58, of 324 Park Ave., has been charged and jailed on felony charges of failure to register with the state police and failure to alert authorities within the required time frame by neglecting to alert law enforcement of an address change, court records filed at the office of District Judge Aaron Biichle alleged.www.sungazette.com
