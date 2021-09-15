CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Gaetz Accuses Democrats Of Creating A ‘Two-Tier’ Justice System For Jan. 6 Rioters

By Liam Edgar
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6Vrg_0bweeGI800

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz criticized the Justice Department for appearing to have a “two-tier” system of justice for progressive thugs and the Jan. 6 rioters at the U.S. Capitol.

“We’ve seen the top leaders in the Democratic Party gaslight for a process that seems to always make excuses for left-wing purveyors of violence, excuses that really call into question whether or not there is a two-tier system of justice,” the Florida Republican said in an interview with Newsmax host Chris Salcedo on Tuesday.

“The Department of Justice has to maintain this theory that the Jan. 6 detainees maintain an ongoing threat to the government of the United States, so that they are able to take the national security apparatus and turn it against our people,” noted Gaetz, who added that he continues to have questions about the treatment of the rioters and their access to counsel.

Gaetz argued that this response was an outgrowth of the jolt to the system caused by the political strength of the America First movement.

Accordingly, Gaetz added, the Biden administration is siccing the FBI on banks and other financial institutions to obtain records for rioters, while Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is demanding Big Tech turn over communications records for lawmakers such as himself, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and others.

“It’s on. Nancy Pelosi is there to seize power. The Biden regime is there to seize power,” Gaezt told Salcedo. “The question is … will we [Republicans] step up to fight for the people who send us to fight for them,” if the GOP regains control of Congress next year.

To underscore his point about the Democrats’ double standard, Gaetz pointed out that the Biden administration and congressional Democrats are focusing one day of unrest, which the FBI itself said was not an organized protest driven from the top down, while excusing the weeks of “highly organized” violent demonstrations by Black Lives Matter and Antifa activists, who had the support of high-ranking Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris.

Gaetz also criticized House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for not being more forceful with Republican Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, both members of Pelosi’s special Jan. 6 commission.

Gaetz said McCarthy should yank both lawmakers from their committee assignments. Yet his refusal to remove them raises doubt his willingness to bring the “level of vigor” necessary to hold the Democrats accountable if the GOP retakes control.

“Cheney and Kinzinger are not on our team anymore. They’ve crossed the Rubicon and they are supporting these very Stalinist efforts, through this Jan. 6 committee, to go after our colleagues because of our politics,” said Gaetz.

