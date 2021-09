The 84th annual International Rice Festival in Crowley, LA is back and ready to take over the city in a big way. The three-day festival, beginning October 14, will feature vendors, food, and of course amazing live entertainment. There has not been concrete confirmation on other events, but typically the festival also features a car show, 5k walk/run, rice-eating contest, two parades, Fiddle Contest, Accordion contest, and the frog derby. It will be interesting to see if these popular events return for this year, after the entire festival being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

CROWLEY, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO