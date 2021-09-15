Georgia 4-H Receives AmeriCorps Funding to Support Youth Programs

The FBI on Monday was executing a search warrant at the Florida home of Brian Laundrie, the man named a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito. "The #FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito investigation. No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation," the FBI in Tampa said in a tweet.

