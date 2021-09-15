CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia 4-H Receives AmeriCorps Funding to Support Youth Programs

By Maria M. Lameiras
albanyceo.com
 5 days ago

University of Georgia Cooperative Extension’s Georgia 4-H program is one of 21 Georgia organizations to receive AmeriCorps funding to support programming across the state. Organizations in Georgia received $4,531,101 in AmeriCorps funding from the federal agency for 2021-22. With the agency’s unique model, the grants announced will leverage an additional $4 million from the private sector, foundations, and other sources, further increasing the return on the federal investment.

albanyceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

FBI, police swarm Florida home of Gabby Petito's fiancé

The FBI on Monday was executing a search warrant at the Florida home of Brian Laundrie, the man named a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito. "The #FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito investigation. No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation," the FBI in Tampa said in a tweet.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pulaski, GA
City
Oglethorpe, GA
City
Decatur, GA
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
City
Oconee, GA
Local
Georgia Government
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Programs#Americorps Vista#Americorps State#Project Achievement#Barrow Ben Hill#Tift#Cncs#Uga Extension#4 H Americorps#Americans#Senior Corps#Americorps Gov
The Hill

Biden seeks phone call with France's Macron amid submarine spat

President Biden hopes to hold a call with French President Emmanuel Macron to smooth over tensions after France reacted angrily last week to a new partnership between the U.S. and Australia on nuclear-powered submarines. “President Biden has asked to be able to speak with President Macron to talk about the...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy