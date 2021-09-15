Mike Richards is appearing as host of 'Jeopardy!' this week and viewers are finding it so awkward
Season 38 of Jeopardy! kicked off this week and, along with a few tweaks to the set and music, viewers can’t help but notice that the host is Mike Richards. That’s because Richards stepped down as host and was fired as executive producer of the show last month, amid controversy surrounding his past. But since Richards taped five episodes of the show before exiting, fans will have to live with a little bit of awkwardness this week. Like after the way he opened the show on Tuesday.www.aol.com
