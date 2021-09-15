New stars, old problems for Man United in Champions League

It's one of the most anticipated days of the soccer calendar -- the UEFA Champions League's group stage kicked off on Tuesday and so far Matchday 1 has not disappointed. The early matches both offered red cards to kick the tournament off with a bit of spice as Cristiano Ronaldo's early goal for Manchester United was erased by Young Boys after Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off. The Swiss side went on to capitalize on a last minute error from Jesse Lingard and American Jordan Pefok scored at the death to give the underdogs all three points. And in Sevilla there were four (yes four!) first half penalties, but only two were converted as visitors Salzburg missed two of their three leaving the match tied 1-1 at halftime, which was how it ended despite Sevilla's Youssef El-Nesyri picking up a second yellow for diving. The late slate is headlined by Barcelona hosting Bayern Munich, a match which we're covering in full here, and also sees Chelsea and Juventus as the favorites in their games against Zenit and Malmo respectively and an intriguing matchup between Villarreal and Atalanta.

