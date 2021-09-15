CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New stars, old problems for Man United in Champions League

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERN, Switzerland (AP) — Missing out on the Champions League knockout rounds for a third straight season is unthinkable with Cristiano Ronaldo back at Manchester United. Yet the same kind of problems carried over from last season’s failed campaign to the one that started badly Tuesday in Switzerland. Errors in defense plus lapses of discipline led to an ill-timed red card and contributed to a 2-1 loss at unheralded Young Boys. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer noted the similarities to last season. Solskjaer says “make a mistake and you get punished.”

