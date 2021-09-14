CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

How Katy Perry Walking Into a Room Inspired One of Britney Spears’ Biggest Hits

By Mike Nied
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Mix 104.3 KMXY
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bonnie McKee hopped on TikTok to reveal how Katy Perry inadvertently helped her write "Hold It Against Me" for Britney Spears. The songwriter and "American Girl" singer has amassed an extensive portfolio crafting hits for the likes of Perry, Spears, Kesha, Adam Lambert and Christina Aguilera. She previously spilled tea about working with Perry on songs such as "Teenage Dream" and "Roar" while breaking them down on TikTok.

mix1043fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Monica Lewinsky says the many apologies to Britney Spears are 'long overdue'

Monica Lewinsky, whose infamous affair with President Bill Clinton while she worked as an unpaid intern at the White House made her endless fodder for the media in the '90s, feels for Britney Spears, who kicked off her high-profile career in the same decade. And she's glad to see that, following the success of Framing Britney Spears, people like Spears's ex Justin Timberlake, comedian Sarah Silverman, blogger Perez Hilton and more have apologized for the jokes and jabs they made years ago.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Britney Spears Still Wants One Part of Her Conservatorship to Stay in Place

The Britney Spears conservatorship case has brought forth several understandable concerns as Jamie Spears begins the process to step aside. But for anyone doubting that the pop star can’t handle it all alone, she’s asking for guidance once the conservatorship ceases to control her anymore — and it’s a really wise move for Britney. Apparently, she would like for Jodi Montgomery, who has been on her team as her care manager, to stick around after this entire legal mess is over, according to TMZ. That would mean taking on an adviser role to help her manage her household and to stay...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Sia
Person
Adam Lambert
Person
Bonnie Mckee
Person
Rihanna
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Kesha
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Katy Perry
Billboard

Lil Nas X, Drake, Britney Spears, Bad Bunny & More of the Week's Biggest Winners (Sept. 17)

Take a look at Billboard's weekly roundup and the "awards" it gave to this week's headlines. Happiest Music News: Lil Nas X gives birth to debut album Montero. Lil Nas X finally brought his bundle of joy he's been carrying -- a.k.a. his debut studio album Montero -- into the world on Friday (Sept. 17). His genre-bending project contains star-studded features from Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and of course, Jack Harlow on his Hot 100 No. 2 hit "Industry Baby." Stream Montero here and read our critics' picks here.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Oops! She’s Posting Again: Britney Spears Reactivates Instagram

UPDATE (9/20): Britney Spears is back on Instagram after briefly deleting her account. The singer reactivated her account with some photographs from a recent trip to celebrate her engagement to Sam Asghari. “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my … holy shit … FIANCÉ,” Spears wrote. “I still can’t believe it !!!! I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already!!!! Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip in extensions!!!! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) ** Britney Spears deleted her Instagram Tuesday, September 14th,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ooh La La#Tiktok
ETOnline.com

Gayle King on How Katy Perry Ended Up Helping Her Shop for Her Future Grandson (Exclusive)

Earlier this year, Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey hit the road 15 years after their infamous cross-country trek, and their multi-stop adventure through Santa Barbara, California, was filled with a few twists and turns, including a run-in with Katy Perry. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with Gayle about her and her lifelong friend's new series, OG Chronicles: Joy Ride, and how the pop star helped her pick out something for her future grandson.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
WKTV

Is Britney Spears #free yet? Not quite

After Britney Spears' father petitioned to end her 13-year conservatorship on Tuesday, her attorney declared victory and called it "vindication" for the singer. So, is her legal battle now over? Not quite. Here's what we know about how her case may unfold in coming weeks. Returning to court. The next...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Britney Spears Could Be Free From Conservatorship In Just Two Weeks

Jamie Spears agreed to step down as conservator of Britney Spears’ estate, and a family attorney now says she could be ‘free by her next court date.’. Britney Spears, 39, could be a free woman in as little as two weeks. After Britney’s two bombshell testimonies, her father, Jamie Spears, 69, agreed to step down as conservator of her estate, according to court docs that say he wants his “public battle” with his daughter to finally end.
CELEBRITIES
shondaland.com

Michelle Branch on the Magic of Making ‘The Spirit Room’ and Being Compared to Katy Perry

To outsiders, the massive success of Michelle Branch’s first major-label album, 2001’s The Spirit Room — the two million copies sold, the ubiquity of hits like “Everywhere” and “All You Wanted,” the MTV VMA award, and appearances on must-see teen TV like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Charmed — might seem a bit hard to believe. Sure, the record was great (try listening to “Goodbye to You” without bursting into tears), but could a then-16-year-old seemingly coming out of nowhere really do all that on her own?
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
foxwilmington.com

Britney Spears Engagement Ring From Sam Asghari Is ‘One of a Kind’ 4-Carat Rock

Britney Spears is engaged, and she’s showing off her bling! The pop star was proposed to by her boyfriend of five years, Sam Asghari, and the two showed off her gorgeous ring on Instagram. The one of a kind, four-carat round stone is set in a platinum cathedral setting. In the band, Sam engraved his nickname for Britney: Lioness. The designer, New York jeweler Roman Malayev at Forever Diamonds spoke to Inside Edition.
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

Jamie Spears requests end of Britney Spears’ conservatorship

Variety has reported, and Pitchfork points out, that Jamie Spears, Britney Spears’ father and controversial co-conservator of her estate, has filed a petition with probate judge Brenda Penny requesting the end of his daughter’s conservatorship, which has seen her finance, day-to-day life, and healthcare decisions controlled for her, largely by him, over the past decade-plus. “Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship,” Jamie Spears’ attorney Vivian Thoreen wrote, explaining the petition. “She wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding. As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.” This petition arrives after the announcement that Spears had filed to be removed as the conservator of Britney’s estate and be replaced with a new conservator, and, if approved by the court, could mean that Britney may be allowed to regain control of her own life again.
CELEBRITIES
washingtonnewsday.com

Details on Britney Spears’ Engagement Ring: The Singer Received a “One-Of-A-Kind” Sparkler.

Details on Britney Spears’ Engagement Ring: The Singer Received a “One-Of-A-Kind” Sparkler. After five years of dating, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are engaged. The 39-year-old singer of “Toxic” announced the good news on Instagram on Sunday, saying, “I can’t f–king believe it.” Spears also included a video of her stunning round-cut engagement ring with her message.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

How Britney Spears' Engagement Ring Embodies Her Inner Strength (Exclusive)

Britney Spears is engaged! And her ring from Sam Asghari includes sentimental details from their relationship. The 27-year-old actor proposed to Britney with a stunning ring designed by Roman Malayev at Forever Diamonds NY, ET has learned. Sam spent months finding the perfect designer for Britney's custom ring, which is...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

98 Degrees Members Preview ‘Total Relief Live’ Benefit, Invite Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake to Join Lineup

Some of the biggest stars of ’90s pop will convene in Los Angeles for a benefit concert paying homage to MTV’s “Total Request Live” era this January, and organizer Nick Lachey is ready to “roll out the red carpet” for “TRL” icons Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. The 98 Degrees member is working with the group’s manager Johnny Wright, along with MTV, Live Nation and Spears’ former manager Larry Rudolph for the upcoming fundraiser, which will benefit hunger relief organization, Feeding America. Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean and *NSYNC’s Lance Bass are already signed on, while Lachey says further invites have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
999K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy