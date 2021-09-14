How Katy Perry Walking Into a Room Inspired One of Britney Spears’ Biggest Hits

Variety has reported, and Pitchfork points out, that Jamie Spears, Britney Spears’ father and controversial co-conservator of her estate, has filed a petition with probate judge Brenda Penny requesting the end of his daughter’s conservatorship, which has seen her finance, day-to-day life, and healthcare decisions controlled for her, largely by him, over the past decade-plus. “Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship,” Jamie Spears’ attorney Vivian Thoreen wrote, explaining the petition. “She wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding. As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.” This petition arrives after the announcement that Spears had filed to be removed as the conservator of Britney’s estate and be replaced with a new conservator, and, if approved by the court, could mean that Britney may be allowed to regain control of her own life again.

