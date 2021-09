What can I say about the Mazda MX-5 Miata that hasn't been said before? It's the best-selling two-seat sports car in history, with more than 1 million sold around the world. It's been called the answer to everything and the greatest car ever made. We at Roadshow like it so much we have five in our personal-car fleet, and I own two: a 2004 Mazdaspeed Miata and Buddy, my lifted 2001 Miata. Suffice it to say, I love this car.

