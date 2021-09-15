SKANDIA, MI – Jeffrey Charles Stenfors, age 49, of Skandia, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, at UP Health System – Marquette. Born July 26, 1972, in Marquette, a son of Ronald and LaVonne (Taylor) Stenfors, Jeff was raised in Skandia and spent lots of time in the woods where he enjoyed taking advantage of all that nature had to offer. He graduated from Gwinn High School in 1990 and enrolled in Northern Michigan University’s culinary arts program. Jeff’s first job as a chef was at the Four Seasons in Miami, Florida, with subsequent chef employments at various venues in Alaska, including a dinner theater in Denali Park and at a moose hunting lodge. He left Alaska and moved to Chicago where he also served as a chef before returning to Marquette and enrolling in NMU’s industrial maintenance program. For several years, Jeff worked as a millwright in many places around the country, with his last job as a millwright being with a packaging company in Chicago. Jeff was a very smart, hardworking, and talented individual. He was well versed on many topics and enjoyed debating with his father, Ron. He loved to talk, especially about the things he was passionate about. His major passion in life from his high school days until recent years was power lifting, whenever he was home, he could be found at Joe’s Gym. With a bench press of over 500# and a squat of over 1000#, he was considered to be one of the strongest men in Marquette. He loved the outdoors and being in the woods with his four-wheeler, target practicing with his gun, collecting knives, helping his dad process and sell firewood, and helping out at his father’s business, Maple Lane Sports in Skandia.