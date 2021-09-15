Rochester Garden Club Gives Nature Camp Scholarships
The Rochester Garden Club offers a scholarship program for elementary school students in the Rochester area each year. As a part of its mission, the club supports environmental education and is especially interested in helping students of all ages experience the natural world. Graduating seniors receive scholarships toward college degrees in environmental studies, middle school students are sent to a weeklong 4-H sponsored sleep away camp for environmental education (currently on pause due to covid), and elementary students can attend the “Nature Discovery Camp” hosted by the City of Rochester Hills.rochestermedia.com
Comments / 0