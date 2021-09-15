Rochester Garden Club Gives Nature Camp Scholarships

Each year the Giving Garden provides lots of fresh food for the Kingston Food Pantry at Town Hall. In the past few years the garden has grown to the point where other local food distributors have also been beneficiaries. The Giving Garden is a project of New Creation Healing Center and Trinity Church with individuals from both organizations and from the general public working throughout the Spring and Summer. Volunteering is a chance to do good for others while at the same time learning vegetable gardening from more experienced gardeners. The harvest will soon be over but notices will be placed in the Carriage Towne News next spring in case others want to join the team. Above, a few of the volunteers with just a portion of one day's harvest, pictured from left, Front row: Margaret "Genie" Belletete, Kingston; Back row: Eugene Aldrich, Newton; and State Rep. Mark Pearson (also Pastor of Trinity Church), Hampstead.

KINGSTON, NH ・ 11 DAYS AGO