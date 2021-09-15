09.15.2021 Leader

We’re weary. Now 18 months into our pandemic plans, we’re still tediously tracking FFCRA leave, monitoring exposures, and implementing widely-varying regional public health mandates. I’ve had many colleagues refer to this year as “Groundhog Day.” At Maps Credit Union, we planned all year for a return to in-person work on Sept. 7 – the day after Labor Day. It seemed so far away, yet so fitting for the end of summer, that it felt like an exciting countdown to normalcy – kind of like “back to school” for adults. Once again, we’d be enjoying shoulder-to-shoulder all-staff meetings, seeing one another in the boardroom, walking downtown for lunch, and leaning into each other’s doorways with stories and ideas to share.

