Superior Health Foundation celebrates

The Superior Health Foundation held its 10th Annual Gala on Saturday in the Northern Center on the campus of Northern Michigan University. More than 300 people attended the gala, proudly presented by Linda Johnson of eXp Realty in Marquette,. At the event, the SHF presented a check for $10,620 to Dial Help. These funds will be distributed to Communities That Care organizations across the U.P. to address children’s mental health issues brought on by the pandemic. SHF is so incredibly excited to partner with Dial Help on this year’s gala. In the photo from left, are Rebbeca Crane, executive director of Dial Help; Jim LaJoie, executive director of the Superior Health Foundation; Jennifer Levins, Schoolcraft CTC collaborative coordinator; Jennifer Eyler, Marquette County Cares coalition coordinator; and Ginny Machiela, sustainability coordinator of Dial Help. (Submitted photo)