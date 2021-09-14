So Here’s a Guy in a Michael Myers Mask Walking Galveston Bay in a Tropical Storm

I have always wanted to learn how to fly a plane. Since I was little, my best friend Eric was all about planes and it was infectious. He taught me the differences between a Boeing 737, 747, DC-10, and more because he had models of all these aircraft. So needless to say--it was cool to live so close to O'Hare Airport on Chicago's north side and be able to go and watch the planes take off and land standing at the fence at the end of the runway. Fast forward to being in radio, and getting the chance to go up with the Red Baron Squadron and do tricks in the air like flying upside down, the "hammerhead" where they go into a dive and cut the engine--only to start it up again and pull up at the last minute, and more fun tricks like barrel rolls. THAT was an experience I will never ever forget. Having my goggles on with my radio helmet and the pilot talking to me asking me if it's ok and am I good with doing the next trick as he described it to me. I had the choice that day of going up with the Blue Angels, or these guys. And I picked the Red Baron guys because I didn't want to get sick in a fighter jet with the G Force and crazy tricks....

