Residential Properties Ltd. Opens 9th Office in Little Compton
Residential Properties Ltd. (RPL) this week opened its newest office at 33 Meeting House Lane in Little Compton, following the recent acquisition of Shethar Real Estate. The office will launch with a total of eight expert real estate professionals to serve the local area, featuring several new additions to the Residential Properties family, including Broker Associate Rhonda Marvell, Sales Associate Jain Cern, and Sales Associate Patricia Fontaine.www.golocalprov.com
