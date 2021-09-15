CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton, IN

Boys tennis: Royals beat GC on Senior Night

By Richie Hall
readthereporter.com
 5 days ago

The Hamilton Southeastern boys tennis team won its Senior Night meet on Monday, beating No. 22-ranked Guerin Catholic 5-0. The No. 3-ranked Royals got wins from seniors Rodrigo Davila at No. 3 singles, Andrew Spirrison and Aiden De Witt at No. 1 doubles and Brandon Sogocio and Shlok Kulkarni at No. 2 doubles. At No. 1 singles, Southeastern’s Rohan Golla and the Golden Eagles’ Max Fuller played a marathon match that went to a third-set tiebreaker. Golla came back from being down 5-1 to win the tiebreak 8-6.

readthereporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

FBI, police swarm Florida home of Gabby Petito's fiancé

The FBI on Monday was executing a search warrant at the Florida home of Brian Laundrie, the man named a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito. "The #FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito investigation. No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation," the FBI in Tampa said in a tweet.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, IN
City
Hamilton, IN
Hamilton, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Barbera
The Hill

Biden seeks phone call with France's Macron amid submarine spat

President Biden hopes to hold a call with French President Emmanuel Macron to smooth over tensions after France reacted angrily last week to a new partnership between the U.S. and Australia on nuclear-powered submarines. “President Biden has asked to be able to speak with President Macron to talk about the...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy