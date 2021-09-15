Boys tennis: Royals beat GC on Senior Night
The Hamilton Southeastern boys tennis team won its Senior Night meet on Monday, beating No. 22-ranked Guerin Catholic 5-0. The No. 3-ranked Royals got wins from seniors Rodrigo Davila at No. 3 singles, Andrew Spirrison and Aiden De Witt at No. 1 doubles and Brandon Sogocio and Shlok Kulkarni at No. 2 doubles. At No. 1 singles, Southeastern’s Rohan Golla and the Golden Eagles’ Max Fuller played a marathon match that went to a third-set tiebreaker. Golla came back from being down 5-1 to win the tiebreak 8-6.readthereporter.com
