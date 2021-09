The Noblesville and Hamilton Heights volleyball teams got together for an all-county match at the Huskies’ gym on Tuesday, with the Millers winning in five sets, 25-21, 17-25, 25-20, 18-25, 15-9. It was a great match for the fans, and both teams got something out of it as well. For Noblesville, it was a fifth consecutive win, and it came against a team that was coming into Tuesday with a 10-2 record.